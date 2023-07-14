Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship LIVE Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

No.1 Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski vs. No. 15 Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Saturday, July 15, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ followed by the Ladies’ Championships beginning at 9 a.m. ET LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Following the Ladies’ Championships will be the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship at 11:30 a.m. LIVE on ESPN and ESPN3 (English and Spanish).

The Ladies’ Championships starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with unseeded Marketa Vondrousova vs. No. 6 Ons Jabeur. Vondrousova, from the Czech Republic, is the first unseeded finalist in the ladies’ singles in 60 years. Tunisian Jabeur, who lost the championship last year, returns in what she hopes will be a victory and make her the first Arab and first African woman to win the Ladies’ Championship. English commentary by Chris Fowler and Chris Evert.

A special encore presentation of the Ladies’ Championship will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET with commentary by Chris McKendry, Mary Joe Fernandez and Pam Shriver.

The Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship features top seeds Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands & Neal Skupski from the U.K.who move into their second Grand Slam final as a team after finishing as 2022 U.S. Open runners-up. They will face the Spanish-Argentinian team of Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos. English commentary by Jason Goodall and James Blake.

Breakfast at Wimbledon airs Saturday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and will feature a John McEnroe impersonator.

Beyond these two Championships, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including finals in Juniors and Wheelchair as well as Invitation Doubles action.

2023 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Sat, July 15 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship (English and Spanish) 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship Sun, July 16 1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+(Spanish) Gentleman’s Championship 12 noon – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Ladies’ Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship Mon, July 17 12 a.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship

