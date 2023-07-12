Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Thursday, July 13 at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN

ESPN+ to Live Stream Ladies’ Semifinals, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Legends

Mixed Doubles Championship to Conclude the Day on ESPN

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon continues on ESPN platforms Thursday, July 13, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and both of the Ladies’ Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8 a.m. ET and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Ladies’ Semifinals match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ as Elina Svitolina faces Marketa Vondrousova. Svitolina, age 28 and from Ukraine, makes her first appearance in a Major semifinal. After stunning No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, she faces 24-year-old Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic. Vondrousova’s victory over American No. 4 Jennifer Pegula earned her the spot. English commentary by Cliff Drysdale and Mary Joe Fernandez.

The second Ladies’ Semifinal features No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 6 Ons Jabeur. Top-seeded Sabalenka, a 25-year-old from Belarus, defeated American Madison Keys in two sets in the quarterfinals and faces Tunesian Jabeur. The 28-year-old defeated defending Champion and No. 3 Elena Rybakina and is entering her third major semifinal. English commentary by Chris Fowler and Chris Evert.

Breakfast at Wimbledon on Thursday features a conversation between Billie Jean King and Chris Evert about their 50-year anniversary of their Wimbledon Final and 50-year anniversary of the WTA.

Beyond the two Ladies’ singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Mixed Doubles, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

Gentlemen’s Semifinals Friday

Friday’s Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals will air LIVE at 8 a.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+ and at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes, preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 8 Jannik Sinner

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev

2023 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Thu, July 13 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Ladies’ Semifinals 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Mixed Doubles Championship 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Ladies Semifinals (Spanish) Fri, July 14 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Semifinals 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) Sat, July 15 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 9 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship 11:30 a.m.– 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) Sun, July 16 1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 9 a.m.– 12 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentleman’s Championship 12 noon – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Ladies’ Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) Mon, July 17 12 a.m.– 3 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship

