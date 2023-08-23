2023 MLB Little League Classic Viewership on ESPN Up 15 Percent Vs. Last Year

ESPN’s viewership for the 2023 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball – the Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies – was up 15 percent from last year, according to Nielsen. The game broadcast averaged 1,556,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2. The audience peaked with 1,738,000 viewers at 8 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s game was the most-watched MLB Little League Classic since 2019. There was no event in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The traditional MLB Little League Classic broadcast aired on ESPN and the KidsCast alternate presentation aired on ESPN2. The KidsCast averaged 195,000 viewers, garnering 13 percent of the overall audience share.

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila continues on August 27, as the Atlanta Braves, owners of MLB’s best record, visit the San Francisco Giants at 7 p.m. “KayRod Cast” will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional broadcast on ESPN.

