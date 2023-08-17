2023 PFL Playoffs Continue In New York City Friday, August 18

PFL Playoffs Air Live at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and then action continues on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9:00 p.m. ET

2023 PFL Heavyweight Semifinalists Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene headline second 2023 PFL Playoff event

The Professional Fighters League continues their 2023 Playoffs this Friday, August 18 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The second PFL Playoff event of 2023 will be live from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring four playoff bouts across the Heavyweight and Women’s Featherweight divisions.

The main event of the night will feature a clash in the Heavyweight division between Renan “The Problema” Ferreira, a two-time PFL Semifinalist who owns the 2nd and 3rd-fastest finishes in PFL Heavyweight history, against Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Greene.

In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco, the 2022 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion, will bring an 8-fight winning streak into the SmartCage in a matchup against two-time PFL Semifinalist, Olena Kolesnyk, with the winner advancing to the 2023 PFL Women’s Featherweight Championship.

The event will air on ESPN+ beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET with the action continuing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ at 9:00 p.m. ET.

2023 PFL Playoffs New York: Heavyweights and Women’s Featherweights (All times ET)

9:00 p.m. ET Heavyweight Semifinal #2 Renan Ferreira vs. #5 Maurice Greene ESPN, ESPN Deportes (ESPN+ Simulcast) Women’s Featherweight Semifinal #1 Larissa Pacheco vs. #4 Olena Kolesnyk Heavyweight Semifinal #1 Denis Goltsov vs. #4 Jordan Heiderman Women’s Featherweight Semifinal #2 Marina Mokhnatkina vs. #3 Amber Leibrock Featherweight Showcase Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

7:00 p.m. ET Lightweight Showcase Chris Mixan vs. Eddy George ESPN+ Heavyweight Showcase Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii Women’s Flyweight Showcase Kaytlin Neil vs. Maira Mazar Heavyweight Showcase Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley

