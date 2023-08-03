2023 PFL Playoffs Kick Off In San Antonio Friday, August 4

Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET with the action continuing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET

2023 PFL Featherweight Semifinalists Bubba Jenkins and Jesus Pinedo headline first 2023 PFL Playoff event

NEW YORK (August 3, 2023) – The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, kicks off the 2023 Playoffs this Friday, August 4 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The first PFL Playoff event of 2023 will be live from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, featuring four playoff bouts across the Featherweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.

The event will air on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with the action continuing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.

The main event of the night will feature a Featherweight Semifinal showdown, as 2022 PFL Featherweight Runner-Up Bubba Jenkins will face off against Jesus Pinedo, who enters the bout riding an impressive victory against 2022 PFL Featherweight Champion, Brendan Loughnane. Further Featherweight Semifinal action will see the return of Chris Wade, a former Featherweight Semifinalist and Runner-Up, as he takes on Gabriel Braga.

In the co-main event, Joshua Silveira squares off against Ty Flores in a Light Heavyweight Semifinal fight. Opening the 2023 PFL Playoff action, Light Heavyweight’s Marthin Hamlet and Impa Kasanganay will take to the PFL SmartCage and look to advance to the 2023 PFL World Championship.

2023 PFL Playoffs San Antonio: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights (All times ET)

9:00 p.m. ET Featherweight Semifinal #1 Bubba Jenkins vs. #4 Jesus Pinedo ESPN, ESPN Deportes (ESPN+ Simulcast) Light Heavyweight Semifinal #1 Joshua Silveira vs. #4 Ty Flores Featherweight Semifinal #2 Gabriel Braga vs. #5 Chris Wade Light Heavyweight Semifinal #2 Marthin Hamlet vs. #3 Impa Kasanganay Lightweight Showcase Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

6:30 p.m. ET Welterweight Showcase Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar ESPN+ Women’s Flyweight Showcase Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin Welterweight Showcase Anthony Ivy vs. Carson Hardman Women’s Flyweight Showcase Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett Light Heavyweight Showcase Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide on all key metrics and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. The Company has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV Super Fights, and PFL Europe.

PFL airs live in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 international leading media partners, including DAZN, Stan Sport, Viacom18, RMC Sport, Globo, Star Times, FPT, CSM, DirectTV, ITV, and MBC. PFL has dozens of major brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, Bose, US Marine Corps, and Celsius Energy Drink.

PFL is backed by blue-chip investors including Ares, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with over 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).