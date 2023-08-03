ABC Features Marquee WNBA Matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

ABC continues its WNBA coverage this Sunday, August 6, at 3 p.m. ET with the marquee matchup of the 2023 regular season as reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson and the 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces (24-2) face five-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (20-6). The Aces-Liberty matchup – a potential WNBA Finals preview – features the league’s two best teams and a combined seven WNBA All Star players, including Wilson and Stewart, who served as team captains last month in Las Vegas.

ESPN and ABC will offer significant coverage from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., highlighted by the first “WNBA All-Access” special content initiative. The presentation will lean into access elements and in-game audio.

Highlights:

In-game audio with coaches and players wearing mics with the ability to track the audio live

Live player interviews at the end of the first and third quarters

Talkbacks with both teams’ head coaches to start the second and fourth quarters

Talkback in-game with New York Liberty forward Stefanie Dolson

Live walk-and-talk interview with players from the court to the lockerroom at the end of the first half

Live interview with a New York Liberty assistant coach at halftime

On SportsCenter, Rebecca Lobo will examine the Aces and Liberty heading into this weekend’s game. Sunday editions of SportsCenter will offer additional previews, as well as postgame highlights

ESPN’s lead WNBA commentator team of Ryan Ruocco, Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and reporter Holly Rowe, who will be honored with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Media Award next week, will be on the call from Barclays.

LaChina Robinson will host WNBA Countdown presented by Google pregame and halftime studio coverage with analyst Carolyn Peck. On Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App, Christine Williamson and Terrika Foster-Brasby will host a 30-minute WNBA Hoop Streams presented by Google at 2:30 p.m., previewing Aces-Liberty.

The 2023 WNBA on ESPN presented by Google schedule continues to post audience gains. Through 18 regular season games, the WNBA on ESPN platforms is averaging 475,000 viewers, up 27 percent versus 2022. On ABC, the eight regular season telecasts are averaging 647,000 viewers, up four percent year over year.

ESPN Digital

ESPN national women’s basketball reporters M.A. Voepel and Alexa Philippou continue to track the summer of superteams. Ahead of Sunday’s game, they dissect what to expect in the showdown, why the result could be different from the Liberty-Aces June matchup and predict which team will win. Philippou will also be on site Sunday at Barclays Center.

At the All-Star break, Voepel and Philippou wrote about how Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson are among the leading MVP candidates and debated whether the Aces could be putting together the best WNBA season of all time.

