Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Up 50 Percent From Last Year’s Comparable Game Averaging 1,717,000 Viewers

The San Francisco Giants 8-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on the August 27 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila delivered an average audience of 1,717,000 viewers, across ESPN and ESPN2 (“KayRod Cast”), according to Nielsen. This is up 50 percent from the comparable game last year (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres).

The game telecasts peaked with 1,888,000 viewers at 8:30 p.m. ET. Through 26 games, Major League Baseball viewership on ESPN is up from last year, averaging 1,496,000 viewers, compared to 1,483,000 viewers at this point in 2022.

On deck: The defending World Series Champion Houston Astros host the New York Yankees on the September 3 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

