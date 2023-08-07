Dana White’s Contender Series Returns Tomorrow Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Seven Premieres Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET

Streams Live Every Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

First Two Episodes Will Air at 7 p.m. ET, and Starting With the Third Week, the Series Will Air at 8 p.m. ET

Dana White’s Contender Series is back with season 7 starting tomorrow, August 8 exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The series will air live every Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two episodes will air at 7 p.m. ET, and starting with the third week, the series will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Every week, the 10-episode series will showcase approximately five bouts, introducing some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world looking to make their way into the UFC. The season premiere’s main event features a middleweight bout between Cesar Almeida (3-0) vs. Lucas Fernando (9-1).

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode One Fights:

Dana White’s Contender Series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title, Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. In addition, there are new top up-and-coming stars in the UFC, such as three-time NCAA Division I wrestling national champion, Bo Nickal who is undefeated and has finished every opponent in the first round. In all, 200 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

