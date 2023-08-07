Combat SportsMMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – The Semifinals Continue with Episode 11: Mississippi vs Louisiana
Tuesday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube
Conor and Michael square off in the coldest Coaches Challenge in TUF history. Then, teammates and bayou buddies Kurt Holobaugh and Jason Knight battle it out in a lightweight semifinal matchup, with a spot in the final on the line.
|Kurt Holobaugh and Jason Knight
|Coaches Challenge: Ice Plunge Trivia
Stream Live on ESPN+
