ESPN 2023 Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña, Jr. vs. San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis on August 27

ESPN today announced an update to its 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule. The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña, Jr. – owners of Major League Baseball’s best record – will visit the San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis on August 27, at 7 p.m. ET. The Giants enter action on August 9 tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

Jon Sciambi, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney – will provide commentary on ESPN. Sciambi, ESPN’s lead MLB on ESPN Radio play-by-play voice, is filling in for Karl Ravech who is calling the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on August 27 in Williamsport, Pa. at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Additionally, the Braves vs. Giants game will air on ESPN2 via ESPN’s “KayRod Cast.” The special presentation features World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and New York Yankees television voice Michael Kay.

Both the ESPN and ESPN2 telecasts are available on the ESPN App. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

The Braves vs. Giants game will culminate a significant day of baseball on ESPN platforms with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on ABC at 3 p.m. and the Third Place Game at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show on ESPN and the ESPN App at 6 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball on deck:

Date Game Platforms Aug. 13 Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Aug. 20 Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: MLB Little League Classic ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Aug. 27 Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Sept. 3 New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes

Additional Sunday Night Baseball selections for September will be made in the coming weeks. Sunday Night Baseball is presented by Casamigos Tequila.

