ESPN and Top Rank Present Most Valuable Promotions, Real Fight, Inc’s and DAZN’s Mega-Fight: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Paul vs. Diaz will be presented live this Saturday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, on ESPN+ PPV from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul vs. Diaz will be presented live this Saturday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, on ESPN+ PPV from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The PPV is $59.99.

International superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (6-1, 4KO’s) will be looking for redemption as he prepares for his first fight since his split decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year. Hungrier than ever to show the world his boxing prowess, the Cleveland native is pulling out all the stops to prepare for Diaz, promising to silence critics with a spectacular KO against the combat sports icon.

Nate Diaz, the MMA legend and heart of central California’s 209 area code, makes his highly-anticipated boxing debut as the most sought-after free agent in combat sports history. A proven fighter who has regularly sparred undefeated Hall of Fame boxer Andre Ward, Diaz won 22 fights as an MMA pro, including a decision victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 that handed the two-time champion his first loss in the UFC.

The PPV action also includes the following high-stakes matchups:

In the co-main event, undisputed featherweight world champion, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will put her belts on the line against former WBO featherweight title holder Heather “The Heat” Hardy through 10 scheduled rounds contested at 126 lbs.

will put her belts on the line against former WBO featherweight title holder through 10 scheduled rounds contested at 126 lbs. Chris Avila will take on fellow MMA star Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens in an eight-round matchup at 168 lbs.

will take on fellow MMA star in an eight-round matchup at 168 lbs. Undefeated lightweight top prospect H2O Sylve faces the much more experienced veteran lightweight William “Baby Face” Dos Santos Silva over eight rounds at 135 lbs.

faces the much more experienced veteran lightweight over eight rounds at 135 lbs. Shadasia Green , the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight title, will fight Olivia Curry , who boasts a decisive five-bout winning streak, over 10 rounds at 168 lbs.

, the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight title, will fight , who boasts a decisive five-bout winning streak, over 10 rounds at 168 lbs. Former WBC Continental Americas welterweight champion Alan Sanchez will clash with 17-1 Angel Beltran Villa in an eight-round welterweight bout at 147 lbs.

On Demand Boxing Shows, Archives & Premium Articles, Exclusively for ESPN+ Subscribers

Fans can get ready for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz with on-demand content on ESPN+ and expert analysis and insights from ESPN's top boxing and MMA writers on ESPN.com.

