ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place Atlanta Braves Visit New York Mets on August 13

ESPN today announced its selection for the August 13 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila: the first place Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. will visit the New York Mets and Pete Alonso in ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week. Entering game action on August 1, the Braves have the best record in Major League Baseball at 67-37.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary.

“KayRod Cast,” with World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and New York Yankees television voice Michael Kay, will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional game broadcast on ESPN.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

For the full 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].