ESPN+ Unveils August Major League Baseball Game Schedule

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for August 2023. The 31-game slate begins with the first place Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, August 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ August schedule highlights:

Multiple appearances by the league’s top teams including the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr., the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman, the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena and the Cincinnati Reds and Elly De La Cruz;

Seven days of doubleheaders, which include the Atlanta Braves visiting the Chicago Cubs, the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Miami Marlins, the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the San Francisco Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Cleveland Guardians, the Boston Red Sox hosting the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees visiting the Detroit Tigers.

MLB on ESPN+ August Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Tue, Aug 1 10 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug 2 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Thu, Aug 3 2 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Friday, Aug 4 7 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sat, Aug 5 2 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Sat, Aug 5 4 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Sun, Aug 6 4 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Mon, Aug 7 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Wed, Aug 9 12:30 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Wed, Aug 9 6:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Thu, Aug 10 7 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Fri, Aug 11 6:30 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sat, Aug 12 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Sun, Aug 13 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants Tue, Aug 15 10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug 16 3:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Francisco Giants Wed, Aug 16 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals Thu, Aug 17 2 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Fri, Aug 18 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins Sun, Aug 20 4 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Wed, Aug 23 1 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers Wed, Aug 23 6:30 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays Thu, Aug 24 1 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees Fri, Aug 25 7 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Fri, Aug 25 10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Sun, Aug 27 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Tue, Aug 29 10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug 30 1 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Wed, Aug 30 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Thu, Aug 31 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Thu, Aug 31 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].