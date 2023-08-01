ESPN+ Unveils August Major League Baseball Game Schedule

BaseballMLB

ESPN+ Unveils August Major League Baseball Game Schedule

Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan7 hours ago

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for August 2023. The 31-game slate begins with the first place Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, August 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ August schedule highlights:

  • Multiple appearances by the league’s top teams including the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr., the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman, the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena and the Cincinnati Reds and Elly De La Cruz;
  • Seven days of doubleheaders, which include the Atlanta Braves visiting the Chicago Cubs, the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Miami Marlins, the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the San Francisco Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Cleveland Guardians, the Boston Red Sox hosting the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees visiting the Detroit Tigers.

MLB on ESPN+ August Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game
Tue, Aug 1 10 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Aug 2 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Thu, Aug 3 2 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers
Friday, Aug 4 7 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Sat, Aug 5 2 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs
Sat, Aug 5 4 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds
Sun, Aug 6 4 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels
Mon, Aug 7 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Wed, Aug 9 12:30 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds
Wed, Aug 9 6:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Thu, Aug 10 7 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox
Fri, Aug 11 6:30 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sat, Aug 12 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
Sun, Aug 13 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants
Tue, Aug 15 10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Aug 16 3:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Francisco Giants
Wed, Aug 16 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals
Thu, Aug 17 2 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals
Fri, Aug 18 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins
Sun, Aug 20 4 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics
Wed, Aug 23 1 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers
Wed, Aug 23 6:30 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Thu, Aug 24 1 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees
Fri, Aug 25 7 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Fri, Aug 25 10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants
Sun, Aug 27 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners
Tue, Aug 29 10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Aug 30 1 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
Wed, Aug 30 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox
Thu, Aug 31 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers
Thu, Aug 31 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:
[email protected];
[email protected].

Tags
Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan7 hours ago
Photo of Ronce Rajan

Ronce Rajan

Back to top button