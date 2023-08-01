ESPN+ Unveils August Major League Baseball Game Schedule

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for August 2023. The 31-game slate begins with the first place Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, August 1, at 10 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ August schedule highlights:
- Multiple appearances by the league’s top teams including the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr., the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman, the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena and the Cincinnati Reds and Elly De La Cruz;
- Seven days of doubleheaders, which include the Atlanta Braves visiting the Chicago Cubs, the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Miami Marlins, the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the San Francisco Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Cleveland Guardians, the Boston Red Sox hosting the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees visiting the Detroit Tigers.
MLB on ESPN+ August Schedule*
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Tue, Aug 1
|10 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Aug 2
|7 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Thu, Aug 3
|2 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers
|Friday, Aug 4
|7 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Sat, Aug 5
|2 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs
|Sat, Aug 5
|4 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Sun, Aug 6
|4 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Mon, Aug 7
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Wed, Aug 9
|12:30 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Wed, Aug 9
|6:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Thu, Aug 10
|7 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox
|Fri, Aug 11
|6:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Sat, Aug 12
|1 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
|Sun, Aug 13
|4 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants
|Tue, Aug 15
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Aug 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Francisco Giants
|Wed, Aug 16
|7 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals
|Thu, Aug 17
|2 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals
|Fri, Aug 18
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins
|Sun, Aug 20
|4 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics
|Wed, Aug 23
|1 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers
|Wed, Aug 23
|6:30 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Thu, Aug 24
|1 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees
|Fri, Aug 25
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Fri, Aug 25
|10 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants
|Sun, Aug 27
|4 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners
|Tue, Aug 29
|10 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Aug 30
|1 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
|Wed, Aug 30
|4 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox
|Thu, Aug 31
|1 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers
|Thu, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals
*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games
All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.
