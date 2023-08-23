ESPN’s Men’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule for the 2023 Season

ESPN+ to stream 1,095 games live, including 60 conference championship matches

About 1,125 matches across ESPN streaming and TV platforms

ESPN platforms – ESPN+, ESPNU, and ACC Network – will feature up to 1,125 men’s college soccer matches this season beginning Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. ET when No. 1-ranked and defending NCAA College Cup champion Syracuse begins its national title defense against Binghamton on ACC Network.

ESPN+ will continue to be the home for college soccer, streaming up to 1,095 men’s matches live from 17 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and 60 conference championship (or tournament) games. ACC Network will televise 26 matches, and ESPNU will air four matches.

ESPN+:

The 1,095 matches streaming live on ESPN+ during the 2023 men’s college soccer season will include teams from a variety of conferences – America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic.

Most teams currently ranked in the preseason top-25 men’s soccer coaches poll will be featured, including two marquee interconference matchups: No. 2 Indiana (Big 10) at No. 3 Kentucky (SEC) on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.; and No. 3 Kentucky (SEC) at No. 11 Marshall (Sun Belt) on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Notable ESPN+ matches:

Date Time (ET) Match Mon, Sep 4 4 p.m. Duke at Princeton Fri, Sep 8 7 p.m. No. 2 Indiana at South Florida 9 p.m. Stanford at UC Irvine Tue, Sep 12 7 p.m. No. 15 Virginia at James Madison Sat, Sep 16 7 p.m. No. 11 Marshall at James Madison Wed, Sep 27 7 p.m. No. 11 Marshall at VCU Tue, Oct 3 7 p.m. No. 2 Indiana at No. 3 Kentucky Sat, Oct 14 9 p.m. No. 6 Washington at Gonzaga Sun, Oct 22 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Kentucky at No. 11 Marshall Fri, Oct 27 7 p.m. West Virginia at No. 3 Kentucky

*Subject to change

ACC Network and ESPNU:

ACC Network and ESPNU will combine to carry 30 men’s collegiate soccer matches on ESPN linear networks.

Matches between top-25 teams: 1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke on Friday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m., ACCN); No. 8 Clemson at No. 1 Syracuse on Sunday, Oct. 15 (1 p.m., ESPNU); No. 11 Marshall at No. 5 Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (6 p.m., ACCN); and No. 8 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest Friday, Sept. 22 (6 p.m., ACCN).

1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke on Friday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m., ACCN); No. 8 Clemson at No. 1 Syracuse on Sunday, Oct. 15 (1 p.m., ESPNU); No. 11 Marshall at No. 5 Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (6 p.m., ACCN); and No. 8 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest Friday, Sept. 22 (6 p.m., ACCN). Championship pedigree: 2022 Men’s College Cup champions and current No. 1 Syracuse lead with five TV appearances this season. The schedule also includes recent NCAA tournament champions, including Clemson (2021), Marshall (2020), Virginia (2014), Notre Dame (2013), and more.

ACC Network/ESPNU Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Mon, Aug 28 7 p.m. Binghamton at No. 1 Syracuse ACC Network Tue, Sep 5 6 p.m. No. 11 Marshall at No. 5 Pittsburgh ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 3 Kentucky at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Sep 8 6 p.m. Boston College at NC State ACC Network 8 p.m. Louisville at No. 1 Syracuse ACC Network Tue, Sep 12 8 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame ACC Network Fri, Sep 15 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Sep 22 5 p.m. No. 19 SMU at USF ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 8 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 15 Virginia at Notre Dame ACC Network Mon, Sep 25 7 p.m. Denver at No. 5 Pittsburgh ACC Network Fri, Sep 29 7 p.m. No. 1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke ACC Network Fri, Oct 6 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Syracuse at North Carolina ACC Network Tue, Oct 10 7 p.m. Yale at Boston College ACC Network Fri, Oct 13 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ACC Network 8 p.m. NC State at No. 4 Duke ACC Network Sun, Oct 15 1 p.m. No. 8 Clemson at No. 1 Syracuse ESPNU Fri, Oct 20 6 p.m. Boston College at No. 8 Clemson ACC Network 8 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 18 Wake Forest ACC Network Sun, Oct 22 12 p.m. Harvard at No. 25 Penn ESPNU Fri, Oct 27 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at No. 15 Virginia ACC Network Wed, Nov 1 6 p.m. TBD ACC Network 8 p.m. TBD ACC Network Sun, Nov 5 2 p.m. TBD ACC Network 4 p.m. TBD ACC Network 6 p.m. TBD ACC Network 8 p.m. TBD ACC Network Wed, Nov 8 5 p.m. TBD ACC Network 7 p.m. TBD ACC Network Sun, Nov 12 12 p.m. TBD ESPNU

*Subject to change

– 30 –