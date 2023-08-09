Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: FedExCup Playoffs Begin at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 13

Marquee, Featured Groups include top nine players in FedExCup standings: Rahm, Scheffler, McIlroy, Homa, Clark, Harman, Hovland, Bradley, Fowler

Top three players – Rahm, Scheffler, McIlroy – in same group Thursday and Friday

Four-stream coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ begins tomorrow at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 13.

, continues through Sunday, August 13. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 eligible players in the FedExCup standings vying for 50 spots in next week’s BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois. The top 30 players following the BMW Championship will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, August 24-27.

Marquee and Featured groups this week include nine of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings and eight of the top 10 players in the world. Tee times are determined by FedExCup position.

The Marquee Group on Thursday includes the top three players in both the FedExCup standings and Official World Golf Ranking: Jon Rahm , Scottie Scheffler and three-time and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy .

, and three-time and defending FedExCup champion . The tournament field of 70 qualifying players includes 13 major winners and 4 FedExCup champions .

. The Featured Holes stream will showcase TPC Southwind’s par-3 Nos. 4, 11 and 14, as well as the par-5 16th.

stream will showcase TPC Southwind’s par-3 Nos. 4, 11 and 14, as well as the par-5 16th. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | August 10

Main Feed | 8:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 10:15 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 1 in FedexCup standings, No. 3 world ranking, 2023 Masters champion, 2021 U.S. Open champion, four wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Masters), 11-time TOUR winner

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 The PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

Rory McIlroy – Three-time and defending FedExCup champion, No. 2 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Viktor Hovland – No. 5 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Memorial Tournament champion, four-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Keegan Bradley – No. 8 in FedExCup standings, No. 15 world ranking, 2023 Travelers Championship winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Rickie Fowler – No. 9 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, No. 13 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Tom Kim – Two-time TOUR winner, No. 14 in FedExCup standings, No. 18 world ranking

Sepp Straka – No. 15 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner (2023 John Deere Classic, 2022 Honda Classic)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth – No. 12 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rahm / McIlroy / Scheffler

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Max Homa – No. 4 in FedExCup standings, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner

Wyndham Clark – No. 5 in FedexCup standings, No. 11 world ranking, 2023 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner

Brian Harman – No. 6 in FedExCup rankings, No. 9 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Featured Group – Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, No. 16 in FedExCup standings, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Gensis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner

Tyrrell Hatton – No. 14 world ranking, No. 17 in FedExCup standings, PGA TOUR winner, six DP World Tour titles

Si Woo Kim – No. 18 in FedExCup standings, four-time TOUR winner, 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii champion

Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

FRIDAY | August 11

Main Feed | 8:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 10 a.m. ET

Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlory

Featured Groups | 9:15 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose

Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy

– Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler

Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

Four-Feed Coverage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 10 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 10 a.m. Featured Groups Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler Patrick Cantlay / Tom Kim / Sepp Straka ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rahm / McIlroy / Scheffler ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 Friday, August 11 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:15 a.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman 9:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 10 a.m. Marquee Group Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlory 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rahm / Scheffler / McIlroy Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

