FedExCup Playoffs Continue at BMW Championship, Top 50 Players Competing for 30 Spots in TOUR Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 20

Marquee, Featured Groups include top eight players in FedExCup standings: Rahm, Scheffler, McIlroy, Glover, Cantlay, Homa, Hovland, Clark

One-Click Multicast now available to watch all four feeds simultaneously

Four-stream coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues tomorrow at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 20.

The BMW Championship is the second of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 50 eligible players in the FedExCup standings vying for 30 spots in next week’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Marquee and Featured groups this week include eight of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings and six of the top 10 players in the world. Tee times are determined by FedExCup position.

The Marquee Group on Thursday includes three-time and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, currently top three in both the FedExCup standings and Official World Golf Ranking.

The Featured Holes stream will showcase Olympia Fields Country Club’s par-3 Nos. 6, 8, 13 and 16.

THURSDAY | August 17

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 10:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 11 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – Three-time and defending FedExCup champion, No. 2 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Lucas Glover – Winner of last two PGA TOUR events, four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion, No. 4 in FedExCup standings

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – No. 12 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Max Homa – No. 6 in FedexCup standings, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler

Featured Group – Viktor Hovland / Wyndham Clark

Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Featured Hole – No. 13 | Par 3



FRIDAY | August 18

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 10:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 10 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 1 in FedexCup standings, No. 3 world ranking, 2023 Masters champion, 2021 U.S. Open champion, four wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Masters), 11-time TOUR winner

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 The PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 9:15 a.m. ET

Collin Morikawa – No. 22 world ranking and FedExCup standings, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Jason Day – No. 21 in FedExCup standings and No. 23 world ranking, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner, former world No. 1

Viktor Hovland – No. 5 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Memorial Tournament champion, four-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Wyndham Clark – No. 8 in FedexCup standings, No. 11 world ranking, 2023 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Lucas Glover

Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Featured Hole – No. 13 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the BMW Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 10 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 10 a.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Sunjae Im Patrick Cantlay / Max Homa 10:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 6, 8, 13, 16 | Par 3 11 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Lucas Glover 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland / Wyndham Clark Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 13 | Par 3 Friday, August 11 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Collin Morikawa / Jason Day Viktor Hovland / Wyndham Clark 10:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 6, 8, 13, 16 | Par 3 11:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im Rory McIlroy / Lucas Glover Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 13 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

