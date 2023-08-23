PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of FedExCup Playoffs at TOUR Championship

Coverage begins tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 27

Marquee, Featured groups teeing off in staggered FedExCup Starting Strokes format

New On the Range at the TOUR Championship show features Trackman shot tracing, interviews, analysis

Four-stream coverage of the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ begins tomorrow at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Also, On the Range at the TOUR Championship presented by Titleist, will stream tomorrow on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET, featuring players on the practice range as they prepare for the event with Trackman Tracing, radar stats, expert analysis, player interviews and more.

THURSDAY | August 24

Main Feed | 11:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 11:15 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth (starting at Even) – No. 29 in FedExCup standings, No. 12 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

(starting at Even) – No. 29 in FedExCup standings, No. 12 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion Sepp Straka (Even) – No. 30 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner (2023 John Deere Classic, 2022 Honda Classic)

Featured Groups | 11:45 a.m. ET

Jason Day (-1) – 25 in FedExCup standings, 13 PGA TOUR wins, 2015 PGA Championship winner

(-1) – 25 in FedExCup standings, 13 PGA TOUR wins, 2015 PGA Championship winner Sam Burns (Even) – 26 in FedExCup standings, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner, five-time TOUR winner

Collin Morikawa (-1) – No. 24 in FedExCup standings, No. 20 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

(-1) – No. 24 in FedExCup standings, No. 20 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner Adam Schenk (-1) – No. 23 in FedExCup standings, Korn Ferry Tour winner

Featured Hole: 11:30 a.m. ET

No. 2 | Par 3

At 1 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Coverage will follow the Jason Day and Sam Burns group, until Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm begin their round at 1:49 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy (-7) – Three-time and defending FedExCup champion, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

(-7) – Three-time and defending FedExCup champion, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Jon Rahm (-6) – No. 4 in FedExCup standings, No. 3 world ranking, 2023 Masters champion, 2021 U.S. Open champion, four wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Masters), 11-time TOUR winner

Featured Group – Coverage will follow the Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka group, then move to Max Homa and Lucas Glover in progress, when Spieth and Straka finish their round.

Max Homa (-4) – No. 6 in FedExCup standings, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner

(-4) – No. 6 in FedExCup standings, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Lucas Glover (-5) – No. 5 in FedExCup standings, back-to-back TOUR wins in 2023 (Wyndham Championship, FedEx St. Jude Championship), six-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

Featured Holes: Nos. 2 and 15

Coverage begins on East Lake’s par 3 No. 2 and moves to the par 3 No. 15 once the first group reaches that hole.

Featured Holes: Nos. 9 and 17

Coverage begins on the par 3 No. 9 and moves to the par 4 No. 17 once the first group reaches that hole.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday, Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 24 11:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Sepp Straka 11:30 a.m. Featured Hole No. 2 | Par 3 11:45 a.m. Featured Groups Jason Day / Sam Burns Collin Morikawa / Adam Schenk 1 p.m. Featured Groups Jason Day / Sam Burns Rory McIlroy / Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth / Sepp Straka Max Homa / Lucas Glover Featured Holes No. 2 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 3 No. 9| Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ has presented fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com..

