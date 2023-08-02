PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Four-Stream Coverage of Wyndham Championship

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 6

Marquee and Featured groups include major winners Thomas, Scott, Lowry, Matsuyama, Woodland, more

Also TOUR winners this season: Batia, Kirk, Burns, Kim, more

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present four-stream coverage of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 6.

, continues through Sunday, August 6. Marquee and Featured groups include two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas continuing his effort to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs; three Wyndham Championship winners in the same group: T. Poston (2019), Si Woo Kim (2016) and Webb Simpson (2011); and TOUR winners this season including Akshay Batia , Chris Kirk , Sam Burns , and more.

continuing his effort to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs; three Wyndham Championship winners in the same group: (2019), (2016) and (2011); and TOUR winners this season including , , , and more. The overall tournament field includes 12 major champions and 83 PGA TOUR winners .

and . The Featured Holes stream will showcase Sedgefield’s par-3 Nos. 3, 12 and 16, as well as the par-5 15th.

stream will showcase Sedgefield’s par-3 Nos. 3, 12 and 16, as well as the par-5 15th. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | August 3

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 26 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 26 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

– 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Russell Henley – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion

– 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Akshay Batia – 2023 Barracuda Championship winner

– 2023 Barracuda Championship winner Sam Burns – 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner, five-time TOUR winner

– 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner, five-time TOUR winner Stewart Cink – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Billy Horschel – Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

– Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

– 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner Kevin Streelman – Two-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Chris Kirk – Five-time TOUR winner, 2023 The Honda Classic winner

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2023 The Honda Classic winner Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner

Si Woo Kim – Four time TOUR winner, 2016 Wyndham Championship winner

– Four time TOUR winner, 2016 Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Wyndham Championship winner

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Wyndham Championship winner Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, 2011 Wyndham Championship winner, seven-time TOUR winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Si Woo Kim / J.T. Poston / Webb Simpson

– Si Woo Kim / J.T. Poston / Webb Simpson Featured Group – Russell Henley / Hideki Matsuyama / Cam Davis

– Russell Henley / Hideki Matsuyama / Cam Davis Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 5

– No. 15 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | August 4

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Russell Henley / Hideki Matsuyama / Cam Davis

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas / Adam Scott / Shane Lowry

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Chris Kirk / Harris English / Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim / J.T. Poston / Webb Simpson

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Akshay Bhatia / Sam Burns / Stewart Cink

Billy Horschel / Gary Woodland / Kevin Streelman

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas / Adam Scott / Shane Lowry

– Justin Thomas / Adam Scott / Shane Lowry Featured Group – Billy Horschel / Gary Woodland / Kevin Streelman

– Billy Horschel / Gary Woodland / Kevin Streelman Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 5

– No. 15 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Wyndham Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 3 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Akshay Bhatia / Sam Burns / Stewart Cink Billy Horschel / Gary Woodland / Kevin Streelman ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Chris Kirk / Harris English / Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim / J.T. Poston / Webb Simpson Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Adam Scott / Shane Lowry ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Russell Henley / Hideki Matsuyama / Cam Davis 2 p.m. Featured Groups Si Woo Kim / J.T. Poston / Webb Simpson Russell Henley / Hideki Matsuyama / Cam Davis Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, August 4 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Chris Kirk / Harris English / Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim / J.T. Poston / Webb Simpson ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Akshay Bhatia / Sam Burns / Stewart Cink Billy Horschel / Gary Woodland / Kevin Streelman Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Russell Henley / Hideki Matsuyama / Cam Davis ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas / Adam Scott / Shane Lowry 2 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Adam Scott / Shane Lowry Billy Horschel / Gary Woodland / Kevin Streelman Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###