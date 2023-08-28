San Francisco Giants to Host Colorado Rockies on September 10 Edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila

The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis will host the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on the September 10 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila. The broadcast will begin at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET.

The Giants defeated the Atlanta Braves on the August 27 edition of Sunday Night Baseball. September 10 will mark the Rockies first Sunday Night Baseball appearance since 2019 and their second appearance since 2001.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action on ESPN with five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game on ESPN with a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. following ESPN’s coverage of the U.S. Open. Kevin Connors will host the show with analysts Xavier Scruggs and Tim Kurkjian and reporter Jeff Passan.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

On deck: the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visit the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on the September 3 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

-30-

