The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 10: Just Win, Baby

Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 winner Brad Katona beats Team Chandler’s Timur Valiev by split decision after accepting the opportunity to swap teams and train with Team McGregor

Katona: “We did it. We are going to the finale, and I was reunited with my team… My heart was light, my soul was free, and I could be free in that octagon.”

Valiev: “Disappointed, but, but you know, I should do more. I will learn about this and it’s all my fault… Next time I should, I should do more for the win.”

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler returns next Tuesday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Stream Now on ESPN+

What You Need to know

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

TUF 31 Media Kit