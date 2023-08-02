The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 10: Just Win, Baby
The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 winner Brad Katona beats Team Chandler’s Timur Valiev by split decision after accepting the opportunity to swap teams and train with Team McGregor
Katona: “We did it. We are going to the finale, and I was reunited with my team… My heart was light, my soul was free, and I could be free in that octagon.”
Valiev: “Disappointed, but, but you know, I should do more. I will learn about this and it’s all my fault… Next time I should, I should do more for the win.”
ESPN.com – TUF 31 Episode 10 takeaways: Brad Katona’s win seals chance at making TUF history
