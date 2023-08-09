The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – ICYMI: Episode 11: Mississippi vs Louisiana

Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Date Set for The Ultimate Fighter Finals: Live at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley on Saturday, August 19

Veteran Kurt Holobaugh picked up a second-round knockout win against teammate Jason Knight, securing his spot in the finals

The finals of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler will take place at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley, live from Boston on Saturday, August 19. The fights are part of the Prelims that begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Holobaugh: “I feel amazing. This is a dream come true. You know, it’s a goal that I set out from day one going on to the season of The Ultimate Fighter… having to fight a close friend in the house; Jason Knight. That was good. I love you bro.”

Knight: “I’m perfectly fine. I’m not upset at all. I probably didn’t perform as good as I could have tonight… I’m not too upset about it. I, I lost to my buddy. I’m going back to the U F C with or without a win tonight. So I’m good with it.”

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler’s final episode before the live finals is next Tuesday, August 15 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

