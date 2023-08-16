The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – ICYMI: The Last Episode Before the Live Finals

MMAUFC

Ardi Dwornik

The Ultimate Fighter Finals Will be an All-Veteran Affair,

Live at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley on Saturday, August 19

All Episodes Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Veteran Cody Gibson secured the last spot in the season finale, setting an all-veteran affair for the live finals

The finals of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler will take place at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley, live from Boston this Saturday, August 19. The fights are part of the Prelims that begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Gibson will fight Brad Katona in the bantamweight finale, and Austin Hubbard and Kurt Holobaugh will square off in the lightweight finale. Both winners will earn UFC contracts.

What You Need to know

