The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – ICYMI: The Last Episode Before the Live Finals

The Ultimate Fighter Finals Will be an All-Veteran Affair,
Live at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley on Saturday, August 19
All Episodes Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+
Veteran Cody Gibson secured the last spot in the season finale, setting an all-veteran affair for the live finals
TUF 31 Episode 12 takeaways: Cody Gibson wins; TUF finale will be an all-veteran affair
The finals of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler will take place at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley, live from Boston this Saturday, August 19. The fights are part of the Prelims that begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
Gibson will fight Brad Katona in the bantamweight finale, and Austin Hubbard and Kurt Holobaugh will square off in the lightweight finale. Both winners will earn UFC contracts.
