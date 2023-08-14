The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – The Last Spot in the Finals on the Line

Episode 12: Whatever It Takes

Tuesday, August 15 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

As the competition nears its end, both Conor and Michael host special dinners for the fighters. Then in the last semifinal fight, Team McGregor’s only remaining fighter, Rico DiSciullo, faces UFC veteran Cody Gibson of Team Chandler.

Rico DiSciullo Cody Gibson

This is the last episode before the live finals set to take place at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley on Saturday, August 19 live from Boston. The Ultimate Fighter bouts will be part of the Prelims that begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Stream Live on ESPN+

What You Need to know

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

TUF 31 Media Kit