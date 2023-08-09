Top Rank Presents Junior Lightweight Title Showdown: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Navarrete vs. Valdez will be presented live this Saturday, August 12, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ from Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

In the main event, three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will defend his WBO junior lightweight world title against former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez.

Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs), the fighting pride of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico, captured the WBO junior featherweight world title by defeating Isaac Dogboe in December 2018. After five defenses, he moved up to featherweight and defeated Ruben Villa for the vacant WBO title in October 2020. The 28-year-old defended his crown against Christopher Diaz, Joet Gonzalez and Eduardo Baez. In February, he became a three-division world champion with a ninth-round knockout victory over Liam Wilson.

Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs), from Nogales, represented Mexico at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. The 32-year-old captured his first world title in July 2016 with a second-round stoppage win over Matias Rueda. In February 2021, he became a two-division world champion with a 10th-round knockout against Miguel Berchelt. Valdez suffered his first loss to Shakur Stevenson in April 2022 and is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Adam Lopez in May.

In the co-feature, undefeated lightweight contender Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on unbeaten Mexican standout Diego Torres (17-0, 16 KOs) in a 10-round clash. Muratalla has stopped 12 of his last 13 opponents and is on track to have his most impressive year yet. Torres is a young powerhouse who’s set to celebrate his 26th birthday by making his long-awaited U.S. debut.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) will open the tripleheader in a special feature, six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr. (11-3-2, 3 KOs).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

What you should know about Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez's title fight by Mike Coppinger

Navarrete vs. Valdez (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Title Platform Sat., Aug 12 10 p.m. Main Emanuel Navarrete (C) vs. Oscar Valdez WBO Jr. Lightweight ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast) Co-Feature Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres Special Feature Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr. 7:15 p.m. Feature Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra ESPN+ Undercard Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Jorge Luis Alvardo Marquez Undercard Antonio Mireles vs. Dajuan Calloway Undercard Sergio Rodriguez vs. Eduardo Ayala Undercard Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Adrian Orban

Ahead of their upcoming bouts, ESPN will air two original programs: The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. and Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez

The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. is a 30-minute candid look at the rising American heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (5-0, 5 KO) ahead of his upcoming special feature bout in Arizona. Fight fans will get to know the charismatic 24-year-old California native who took home a silver medal for the United States at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez is a 30-minute cinematic presentation of the two Mexican warriors who will go “mano a mano” in the Arizona desert. The show previews the marquee main event between three-division world champion and defending WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KO) and the former Mexican Olympian and two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KO).

