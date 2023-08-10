UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Luque vs. Dos Anjos
Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, August 12 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Luque vs. Dos Anjos, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 12 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- An electrifying welterweight showdown as No. 10 ranked contender Vicente Luque (21-9) takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-14).
Co-Main Event
- Fan favorite Cub Swanson (28-13) looks to deliver another exciting performance against Hakeem Dawodu (13-3) in the featherweight division.
Studio programming highlights
- Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
- The UFC Fight Night pre and post shows, both presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, will begin at 3:05 p.m. on Friday and immediately following the main event on Saturday, respectively, on ESPN+
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
- Brandon Moreno and Troy Santiago will have the call on ESPN Deportes
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 8/11
|2:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos
|ESPN2
|3:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos
|ESPN+
|Sat. 8/12
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night by Modelo: Luque vs. Dos Anjos (Prelims) **
|ESPN,
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night by Modelo: Luque vs. Dos Anjos (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
**ESPN Deportes will join prelims in progress at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
|Co-Main
|Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu
|Undercard
|Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus
|Undercard
|Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo
|Undercard
|AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi
|Undercard
|Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett
|4:00 PM
|Feature
|JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee
|Undercard
|Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden
|Undercard
|Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian
|Undercard
|Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday
|Undercard
|Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Conejo
|Undercard
|Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson
|Undercard
|Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos
-30-
