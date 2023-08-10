7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Luque vs. Dos Anjos, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 12 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

An electrifying welterweight showdown as No. 10 ranked contender Vicente Luque (21-9) takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-14).

Co-Main Event

Fan favorite Cub Swanson (28-13) looks to deliver another exciting performance against Hakeem Dawodu (13-3) in the featherweight division.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Studio programming highlights

Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The UFC Fight Night pre and post shows, both presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, will begin at 3:05 p.m. on Friday and immediately following the main event on Saturday, respectively, on ESPN+

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Brandon Moreno and Troy Santiago will have the call on ESPN Deportes

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 8/11 2:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos ESPN2 3:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos ESPN+ Sat. 8/12 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night by Modelo: Luque vs. Dos Anjos (Prelims) ** ESPN,

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night by Modelo: Luque vs. Dos Anjos (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Dos Anjos ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

**ESPN Deportes will join prelims in progress at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Co-Main Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu Undercard Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus Undercard Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo Undercard AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi Undercard Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett 4:00 PM Feature JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden Undercard Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian Undercard Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday Undercard Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Conejo Undercard Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson Undercard Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos

