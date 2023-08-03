UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Font Live from Nashville: Saturday, August 5 on ESPN, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

Main Card at 9 p.m. ET, Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Font, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this Saturday, August 5 on ESPN, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and Prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Font at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

Facing off at a 140-pound catchweight, No. 4 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen (16-4) faces off with No. 7 Rob Font (20-6) in the main event. Sandhagen, who has lost to only three men in the UFC, all former or current champions, aims to take the next step toward UFC gold. Font has won five of his last seven fights overall and looks to make a statement by securing the biggest victory of his career.

The co-main event features a clash between former strawweight champ and No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade (24-11) and The Ultimate Fighter season 23 winner and No. 10 ranked Tatiana Suarez (10-0). Andrade hopes to make another run towards UFC gold by stopping the undefeated Suarez. On the other side of the Octagon, Suarez looks to continue her undefeated run and knock off her third UFC champion. This will be her second bout this year after returning from more than three years on the sideline due to injuries.

Jon Anik will call the action, joined by two-time UFC bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 8/4 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Font ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Font ESPN+ Sat. 8/5 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Font (Prelims) ESPN,

ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Font (Main Card) 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sandhagen vs. Font ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)