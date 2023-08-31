UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Gane vs. Spivac
Live from Paris: Saturday, Sept. 2 on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
3 p.m. ET: Main Card | 12:30 p.m. ET: Undercard
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Gane vs. Spivac, live from Accor Arena in Paris this Saturday, Sept. 2 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 3 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Main Event
- Heavyweight contenders collide in the main event as No. 2 Ciryl Gane (11-2) returns with intentions of securing a dominant win and No. 7 Serghei Spivac (16-3) looks to deliver a fourth straight highlight finish.
Co-Main Event
- Elite flyweights battle in the co-main event as No. 2 flyweight Manon Fiorot (10-1) sets out to secure the biggest win of her career and former strawweight champion No. 2 (SW) Rose Namajunas (12-5), moving up to debut at flyweight, aims to take out Fiorot to put herself back on the title path
On the call
- John Gooden will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 8/11
|11 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac
|ESPN2
|Sat. 8/12
|12:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Gane vs. Spivac (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Gane vs. Spivac (Main Card)
|6 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|3 p.m.
|Main
|Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
|Co-Main
|Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
|Undercard
|Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises
|Undercard
|Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
|Undercard
|William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
|Undercard
|Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
|12:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran
|Undercard
|Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee
|Undercard
|Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
|Undercard
|Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
|Undercard
|Zarah Fairn vs. Jaqueline Cavalcanti
