3 p.m. ET: Main Card | 12:30 p.m. ET: Undercard

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Gane vs. Spivac, live from Accor Arena in Paris this Saturday, Sept. 2 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 3 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Main Event

Heavyweight contenders collide in the main event as No. 2 Ciryl Gane (11-2) returns with intentions of securing a dominant win and No. 7 Serghei Spivac (16-3) looks to deliver a fourth straight highlight finish.

Co-Main Event

Elite flyweights battle in the co-main event as No. 2 flyweight Manon Fiorot (10-1) sets out to secure the biggest win of her career and former strawweight champion No. 2 (SW) Rose Namajunas (12-5), moving up to debut at flyweight, aims to take out Fiorot to put herself back on the title path

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Studio programming highlights

(platforms & times available in schedule chart)

Friday: UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac

Saturday: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac



On the call

John Gooden will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 8/11 11 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac ESPN2 Sat. 8/12 12:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Gane vs. Spivac (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Gane vs. Spivac (Main Card) 6 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Spivac ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

3 p.m. Main Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac Co-Main Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas Undercard Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises Undercard Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov Undercard William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri Undercard Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini 12:30 p.m. Feature Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran Undercard Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee Undercard Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards Undercard Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues Undercard Zarah Fairn vs. Jaqueline Cavalcanti

