ESPN Digital: Big Sports Weekend Fuels New All-Time U.S. Records for ESPN Digital, ESPN App, ESPN Fantasy App

Driven by a huge weekend in sports – including ESPN coverage of college football, US Open Tennis, the NFL, ESPN Fantasy Football, UFC 293, Asia Cup cricket, Professional Lacrosse League, and more – ESPN Digital, the ESPN App and the ESPN Fantasy App set new all-time records this past Saturday and Sunday. (Source: Adobe Analytics)

with 13.7 million unique users in the U.S., up 4% YoY, while the ESPN Fantasy App drew 5.4 million unique visitors, up 20% YoY. Sunday, September 10, was the best day ever for the ESPN Fantasy App, which had 10.0 million unique visitors in the U.S., up 9% YoY.

