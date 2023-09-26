ESPN Events Announces Shriners Children’s as Multi-Year Title Sponsor of Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated annual softball tournament will now be known as the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, as Shriners Children’s has signed on as a multi-year title sponsor. The 2024 event (Feb. 15-18) will mark the fifth year of the tournament, held at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

“Shriners Children’s has a positive legacy of promoting our pediatric specialty care and awareness of our incredible mission through sporting events,” said James E. “Ed” Stolze, CEO of Shriners Children’s. “Being a part of this elite national tournament expands our team of supporters to provide the most amazing care anywhere.”

The City of Clearwater and Visit St. Pete Clearwater have been close collaborators with ESPN Events on the tournament since its inception and will continue to serve as the event host and civic sponsor. EvoShield, Wilson Sporting Goods’ industry leading, innovative, on-field protective equipment and apparel brand, will continue as the presenting sponsor. Shriners Children’s is also title sponsor of ESPN Events’ Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), the annual early-season men’s college basketball tournament in Charleston, S.C.

“This event is made up of the very best – from the teams, athletes and staff to our sponsors, fans and community supporters,” said ESPN Events director Kristen Shaver. “Given the impact that Shriner’s Childrens has on the lives of so many kids and families, we are thrilled to have their support and team up with them on this event for years to come.”

The 16-team field for the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield features 13 teams which qualified for the NCAA Softball Championship, including five squads that advanced to the NCAA Women’s College World Series: Florida State – the 2023 WCWS runner-up, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington. The full 2024 field will include:

Florida State Georgia Georgia Tech Kentucky LSU Minnesota North Carolina Northwestern Oklahoma State Stanford Tennessee Texas UCF UCLA Washington Wisconsin

Tickets to the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will go on sale this November. For the 2023 edition, all-session tickets sold out in just 14 minutes, and tickets were purchased across 47 states and four countries. For more information, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com. Follow the #ClearwaterInvite across social media platforms, including Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, a college softball event and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About EvoShield

Founded in 2005 by former collegiate and professional athletes, EvoShield makes game-changing products that keep athletes on the field and inspire confidence through ergonomic function, customized fit, and innovative style.