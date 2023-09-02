ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: Chicago Cubs Visit Arizona Diamondbacks on September 17 in National League Showdown with Wild Card Significance

ESPN today announced an update to its 2023 Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila schedule. On September 17, the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger visit the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll in a National League Wild Card chase showdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The game selection marks the first Sunday Night Baseball appearance of the season for both the Cubs and the Diamondbacks. For updated MLB Wild Card standings, visit ESPN.com. ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series, starting Tuesday, October 3.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action on ESPN with five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App.

Upcoming Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

Date Game Time (ET) Sept. 3 New York Yankees at Houston Astros 7 p.m. Sept. 10* Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants 8 p.m. Sept. 17 Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks 7 p.m. Sept. 24** TBD 7 p.m.

*Special start time due to ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage

**Season finale

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].