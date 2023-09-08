Highlights From ESPN Radio’s New Weekday Lineup Launch

Enjoy some of the highlights below from week one of ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup. The schedule began Tuesday, Sept. 5., and is led by a deep roster of veteran radio hosts. Learn more about the new lineup.

This week, the shows made some bold predictions heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

Follow ESPN Radio for more daily updates.

Unsportsmanlike (6-10 a.m. ET):

On Wednesday’s Unsportsmanlike, hosted by Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon, Canty made an early call about a potential Detroit Lions upset vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Today, the conversation continued over which ESPN Radio show made the prediction first.

Go behind the scenes of Unsportsmanlike’s first day.

Greeny (10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET):

On Thursday’s #Greeny, host Mike Greenberg shared his potentially high expectations for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence this season.

Carlin vs Joe (12-3 p.m. ET):

On Thursday’s Carlin vs. Joe, hosted by Chris Carlin and Joe Fortenbaugh, Fortenbaugh made the show’s first bet with Carlin that Joe Burrow’s deal would be signed before the Cincinnati Bengals’ season kicks off.

Freddie and Harry (3-7 p.m. ET):

On the premiere episode of Freddie and Harry, hosted by Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas, the duo broke down the Dallas Cowboys chances this season and Douglas shared first-hand reaction from a fan.

Amber & Ian (7-10 p.m. ET):

On Thursday’s episode of Amber & Ian, hosted by Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons, the duo broke down their top two, most exciting matchups in Week 1 across the NFL. (Beginning at 14:10 mark)

GameNight (10 p.m.-1 a.m. ET):

On Thursday’s GameNight, host Q Myers, alongside Jeff Thurn, provided immediate reaction following the Lions victory over the Chiefs.