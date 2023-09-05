Los Angeles Dodgers Host Rival San Francisco Giants in 2023 Season Finale of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila on September 24

The National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will host their historic rivals the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores in the 2023 season finale of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila on September 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action on ESPN with five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Entering action on September 5, the Giants are one game out of an NL Wild Card spot. They will also be in action this week on the September 10 edition of Sunday Night Baseball as they host the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon. The game will air on ESPN at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET. The full, remaining Sunday Night Baseball schedule is below.

ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series, Oct. 3-5, and ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast the entire MLB Postseason, including the World Series.

Date Time (ET) Game Sept. 10 8 p.m.* Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Sept. 17 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Sept. 24 7 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

*Special start time

