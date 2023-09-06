No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama Highlights ESPN’s Stacked Week 2 Slate – 17 of the Top 25 Take the Field Across ESPN Platforms

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit keepmynetworks.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming.

After a thrilling kickoff weekend, college football action continues in Week 2 across ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SoonerVision on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

Week 2 welcomes a renewed rivalry between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama, as the future Southeastern Conference foes face off from Bryant-Denny Stadium on ESPN, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe commentating at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Longhorns lead the overall series, 7-2-1, but the Crimson Tide eked out a last-second victory on the Forty Acres last fall, courtesy of a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to defeat UT, 20-19. On Wednesday, Herbstreit previewed the Longhorns-Crimson Tide matchup on a media call (To listen | Passcode: =x899&Y@).

Supplementing ESPN’s presentation from Tuscaloosa is Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2, featuring Pat McAfee and his cast of characters – including Tone Digs, A.J. Hawk, ‘Boston Connor’ Campbell, Darius Butler and Ty Schmit – live from the sidelines of the Longhorns/Crimson Tide clash. (The Pat McAfee Show also makes its ESPN debut on Thursday – and originates from Tuscaloosa on Friday.) The Saturday night showdown is slated as the 4K Game of the Week.

A pair of huge afternoon ABC games in Week 2 are set for high-octane action, as NC State hosts No. 10 Notre Dame at noon, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call from Carter-Finley Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will be on the mic for Miami and No. 23 Texas A&M facing off at Hard Rock Stadium. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will feature the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers travelling to Pullman to take on Washington State, as Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich announce the cross-conference action.

Baylor looks to bounce back in Week 2 as they welcome No. 12 Utah to Waco, with Bob Wischusen, Heisman Trophy winner and former Baylor All-American Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden on the mic at noon on ESPN. Pac-12 After Dark action features the Auburn Tigers taking on the California Bears in Berkeley. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton will have the call from Cal at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

A ranked vs. ranked matchup set for the spotlight Saturday is No. 20 Ole Miss in New Orleans to take on No. 24 Tulane. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will team up on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. to announce the SEC vs. American action. ESPN2 also features a Friday showcase with Illinois lining up in Lawrence against Kansas, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra will commentate the Big Ten/Big 12 call. ESPN’s production team will present all-access coverage with Kansas, going inside meeting rooms, team walkthroughs, classes and more. Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold will be wired in pre-game warmups as well.

ESPN+ Packs a Punch in Week 2

Four ranked squads are set for ESPN’s streaming platforms in Week 2, including No. 9 Tennessee hosting in-state foe Austin Peay at 5 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+ (Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel). At 6 p.m., No. 18 Oklahoma plays host to SMU on SoonerVision on ESPN+, with Shawn Kenney, Ryan Leaf and Tori Petry on the call. Lowell Galindo and Charles Arbuckle will provide commentary for Lafayette at No. 21 Duke at 6 p.m. on ESPN+/ACCNX, as the Blue Devils are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history. At 7:30 p.m., No. 14 LSU welcomes Grambling on ESPN+/SECN+ with Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray calling the action.

ESPN’s College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Home Showcases

A trio of Top 25 teams are slated for ACC Network this weekend, including No. 4 Florida State playing host to Southern Miss with Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin and Marilyn Payne announcing the action at 8:30 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum call a Blue Ridge battle between Appalachian State and No. 17 North Carolina. At 2:15 p.m., Charleston Southern and No. 25 Clemson play in a Palmetto State showcase, with Drew Carter, Dustin Fox and Alex Chappell on the mic.

Two-time defending CFP National Champion and top-ranked Georgia opens Week 2 action on SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call as the Bulldogs host Ball State at noon.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

Saturday: 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio: Iowa at Iowa State Commentators: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey 6:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio: No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network: Arizona at Mississippi State Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Thu, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. Murray State at Louisville

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss ACC Network Fri, Sep 8 7:30 p.m. Illinois at Kansas

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Sep 9 11 a.m. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason, Lericia Harris ACC Network Noon No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC Noon No. 12 Utah at Baylor

Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden ESPN Noon Purdue at Virginia Tech

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 Noon James Madison at Virginia

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor ESPNU Noon Ball State at No. 1 Georgia

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Noon Holy Cross at Boston College

Bill Spaulding, Mark Herzlich ESPN+/ACCNX 1 p.m. South Carolina State at Georgia Tech

Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly ESPN+/ACCNX 1:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Central Michigan

Dan Gutowsky, Randy Buffington ESPN+ 2 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green

David Wilson, Bob Generelli ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson

Drew Carter, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell ACC Network 3 p.m. Iowa at Iowa State

Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey ESPN Radio 3 p.m. Southern Utah at BYU

Matt Schumacker, Brad Hopkins, Shane Sparks Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

Peter Sousa, Takeo Spikes ESPN+/SECN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Syracuse

Richard Cross, Byron Chamberlain ESPN+/ACCNX 3:30 p.m. Texas State at UTSA

Lincoln Rose, Stanford Routt, Morgan Uber ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Toledo

Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois

Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 4 p.m. Marshall at East Carolina

Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 4 p.m. Kent State at Arkansas

Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis SEC Network 5 p.m. Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee

Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel ESPN+/SECN+ 5:15 p.m. Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum ACC Network 6 p.m. Duquesne at West Virginia

Noah Reed, Jay Sonnhalter Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma

Shawn Kenney, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry SoonerVision on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Ohio at Florida Atlantic

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 6 p.m. Morgan State at Akron

Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fordham at Buffalo

Robert Lee, Stan Lewter ESPN+ 6 p.m. Lafayette at No. 21 Duke

Lowell Galindo, Charles Arbuckle ESPN+/ACCNX 6:30 p.m. No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer ESPN Radio 7 p.m. No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ESPN 7 p.m. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show:

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

Pat McAfee, Tone Digs, A.J. Hawk, ‘Boston Connor’ Campbell, Darius Butler, Ty Schmit ESPN2 7 p.m. Jackson State at Southern*

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida A&M at South Florida

Drew Fellios, Patrick Murray ESPN+ 7 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Missouri

Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State

Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich ABC 7:30 p.m. McNeese at Florida

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Mississippi State

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Grambling at No. 14 LSU

Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. Furman at South Carolina

John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Nicholls at TCU

Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Southern Miss at No. 4 Florida State

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne ACC Network 10:30 p.m. Auburn at California

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton ESPN

*Tape-delayed on ESPNU