No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama Highlights ESPN’s Stacked Week 2 Slate – 17 of the Top 25 Take the Field Across ESPN Platforms
After a thrilling kickoff weekend, college football action continues in Week 2 across ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SoonerVision on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.
Week 2 welcomes a renewed rivalry between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama, as the future Southeastern Conference foes face off from Bryant-Denny Stadium on ESPN, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe commentating at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Longhorns lead the overall series, 7-2-1, but the Crimson Tide eked out a last-second victory on the Forty Acres last fall, courtesy of a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to defeat UT, 20-19. On Wednesday, Herbstreit previewed the Longhorns-Crimson Tide matchup on a media call (To listen | Passcode: =x899&Y@).
Supplementing ESPN’s presentation from Tuscaloosa is Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2, featuring Pat McAfee and his cast of characters – including Tone Digs, A.J. Hawk, ‘Boston Connor’ Campbell, Darius Butler and Ty Schmit – live from the sidelines of the Longhorns/Crimson Tide clash. (The Pat McAfee Show also makes its ESPN debut on Thursday – and originates from Tuscaloosa on Friday.) The Saturday night showdown is slated as the 4K Game of the Week.
A pair of huge afternoon ABC games in Week 2 are set for high-octane action, as NC State hosts No. 10 Notre Dame at noon, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call from Carter-Finley Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will be on the mic for Miami and No. 23 Texas A&M facing off at Hard Rock Stadium. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will feature the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers travelling to Pullman to take on Washington State, as Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich announce the cross-conference action.
Baylor looks to bounce back in Week 2 as they welcome No. 12 Utah to Waco, with Bob Wischusen, Heisman Trophy winner and former Baylor All-American Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden on the mic at noon on ESPN. Pac-12 After Dark action features the Auburn Tigers taking on the California Bears in Berkeley. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton will have the call from Cal at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
A ranked vs. ranked matchup set for the spotlight Saturday is No. 20 Ole Miss in New Orleans to take on No. 24 Tulane. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will team up on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. to announce the SEC vs. American action. ESPN2 also features a Friday showcase with Illinois lining up in Lawrence against Kansas, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra will commentate the Big Ten/Big 12 call. ESPN’s production team will present all-access coverage with Kansas, going inside meeting rooms, team walkthroughs, classes and more. Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold will be wired in pre-game warmups as well.
ESPN+ Packs a Punch in Week 2
Four ranked squads are set for ESPN’s streaming platforms in Week 2, including No. 9 Tennessee hosting in-state foe Austin Peay at 5 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+ (Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel). At 6 p.m., No. 18 Oklahoma plays host to SMU on SoonerVision on ESPN+, with Shawn Kenney, Ryan Leaf and Tori Petry on the call. Lowell Galindo and Charles Arbuckle will provide commentary for Lafayette at No. 21 Duke at 6 p.m. on ESPN+/ACCNX, as the Blue Devils are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history. At 7:30 p.m., No. 14 LSU welcomes Grambling on ESPN+/SECN+ with Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray calling the action.
ESPN’s College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Home Showcases
A trio of Top 25 teams are slated for ACC Network this weekend, including No. 4 Florida State playing host to Southern Miss with Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin and Marilyn Payne announcing the action at 8:30 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum call a Blue Ridge battle between Appalachian State and No. 17 North Carolina. At 2:15 p.m., Charleston Southern and No. 25 Clemson play in a Palmetto State showcase, with Drew Carter, Dustin Fox and Alex Chappell on the mic.
Two-time defending CFP National Champion and top-ranked Georgia opens Week 2 action on SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call as the Bulldogs host Ball State at noon.
Additional Spotlighted Matchups
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Murray State at Louisville
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Illinois at Kansas
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 9
|11 a.m.
|Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Noon
|No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 12 Utah at Baylor
Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|Purdue at Virginia Tech
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Noon
|James Madison at Virginia
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Ball State at No. 1 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Boston College
Bill Spaulding, Mark Herzlich
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Georgia Tech
Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|1:30 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Central Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Randy Buffington
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green
David Wilson, Bob Generelli
|ESPN+
|2:15 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Iowa at Iowa State
Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey
|ESPN Radio
|3 p.m.
|Southern Utah at BYU
Matt Schumacker, Brad Hopkins, Shane Sparks
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
Peter Sousa, Takeo Spikes
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Syracuse
Richard Cross, Byron Chamberlain
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at UTSA
Lincoln Rose, Stanford Routt, Morgan Uber
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Marshall at East Carolina
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Kent State at Arkansas
Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee
Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel
|ESPN+/SECN+
|5:15 p.m.
|Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Duquesne at West Virginia
Noah Reed, Jay Sonnhalter
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma
Shawn Kenney, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry
|SoonerVision on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Ohio at Florida Atlantic
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Morgan State at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Fordham at Buffalo
Robert Lee, Stan Lewter
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Lafayette at No. 21 Duke
Lowell Galindo, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer
|ESPN Radio
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show:
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
Pat McAfee, Tone Digs, A.J. Hawk, ‘Boston Connor’ Campbell, Darius Butler, Ty Schmit
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Southern*
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M at South Florida
Drew Fellios, Patrick Murray
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Missouri
Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|McNeese at Florida
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona at Mississippi State
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Grambling at No. 14 LSU
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Furman at South Carolina
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Nicholls at TCU
Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at No. 4 Florida State
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|Auburn at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
|ESPN
*Tape-delayed on ESPNU