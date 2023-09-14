Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Sept. 16 on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation

Photo of Michael Skarka Michael Skarka5 hours ago

10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Undercard

UFC action continues this weekend with Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on Mexican Independence Day live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 16, on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 7 p.m.

Main Event

  • UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3) and No. 1 ranked contender Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) once again meet in a high stakes main event. Grasso looks to leave no doubt that she is the best flyweight by securing a second victory over Shevchenko. Shevchenko intends to reclaim the throne and become the first ever two-time UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Co-Main Event

  • 13 ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-9) faces rising No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) in an action-packed co-main event. Holland sets out to derail the Maddalena hype train with his third-straight win, while Maddalena looks to extend his 15-fight win streak.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

  • Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
  • ESPN Deportes’ coverage will be led by play-by-play voice Victor Davila, analyst Santiago Ponzinibbio, reporter Carlos Legaspi and hosted by Troy Santiago and Claudio Puelles.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, 9/14 8:30 p.m. UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month ESPN2
Fri, 9/15 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 ESPN2
6 p.m. Noche UFC Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 ESPN+
Sat, 9/16 6 p.m. Especial UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
7 p.m. Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
10 p.m. Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (Main Card)
1 a.m.* Noche UFC Post-Fight Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
Co-Main Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
Undercard Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
Undercard Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
7 PM Feature Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
Undercard Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
Undercard Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Undercard Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Undercard Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
Undercard Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

