Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2
Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Sept. 16 on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Undercard
UFC action continues this weekend with Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on Mexican Independence Day live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 16, on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 7 p.m.
Main Event
- UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3) and No. 1 ranked contender Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) once again meet in a high stakes main event. Grasso looks to leave no doubt that she is the best flyweight by securing a second victory over Shevchenko. Shevchenko intends to reclaim the throne and become the first ever two-time UFC women’s flyweight champion.
Co-Main Event
- 13 ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-9) faces rising No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) in an action-packed co-main event. Holland sets out to derail the Maddalena hype train with his third-straight win, while Maddalena looks to extend his 15-fight win streak.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
On the call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
- ESPN Deportes’ coverage will be led by play-by-play voice Victor Davila, analyst Santiago Ponzinibbio, reporter Carlos Legaspi and hosted by Troy Santiago and Claudio Puelles.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu, 9/14
|8:30 p.m.
|UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month
|ESPN2
|Fri, 9/15
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Noche UFC Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2
|ESPN+
|Sat, 9/16
|6 p.m.
|Especial UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (Main Card)
|1 a.m.*
|Noche UFC Post-Fight Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 PM
|Main
|Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko
|UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
|Undercard
|Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
|Undercard
|Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
|Undercard
|Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
|7 PM
|Feature
|Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
|Undercard
|Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
|Undercard
|Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
|Undercard
|Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
|Undercard
|Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
|Undercard
|Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
