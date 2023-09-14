10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Undercard

To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action continues this weekend with Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on Mexican Independence Day live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 16, on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 7 p.m.

Main Event

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3) and No. 1 ranked contender Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) once again meet in a high stakes main event. Grasso looks to leave no doubt that she is the best flyweight by securing a second victory over Shevchenko. Shevchenko intends to reclaim the throne and become the first ever two-time UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Co-Main Event

13 ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-9) faces rising No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) in an action-packed co-main event. Holland sets out to derail the Maddalena hype train with his third-straight win, while Maddalena looks to extend his 15-fight win streak.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

ESPN Deportes’ coverage will be led by play-by-play voice Victor Davila, analyst Santiago Ponzinibbio, reporter Carlos Legaspi and hosted by Troy Santiago and Claudio Puelles.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, 9/14 8:30 p.m. UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month ESPN2 Fri, 9/15 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 ESPN2 6 p.m. Noche UFC Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 ESPN+ Sat, 9/16 6 p.m. Especial UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (Main Card) 1 a.m.* Noche UFC Post-Fight Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Co-Main Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell Undercard Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos Undercard Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson 7 PM Feature Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed Undercard Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd Undercard Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda Undercard Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Undercard Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell Undercard Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]

UFC

Dave Lockett: [email protected]