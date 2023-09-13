PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Fall Season Begins at Fortinet Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

Featured Groups include U.S. Ryder Cup team members: Homa, Thomas

Homa going for third consecutive Fortinet Championship win

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, live coverage of the Fortinet Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

The Fortinet Championship is the first of four PGA TOUR events this fall that will stream on ESPN+, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

that will stream on ESPN+, available only for ESPN+ subscribers. Coverage of the four fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups this week include two 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team members: Justin Thomas and two-time defending Fortinet Championship winner Max Homa.

The tournament field includes 84 TOUR winners and seven major champions.

Featured Groups | Thursday, September 14

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:28 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Max Homa – Two-time defending Fortinet Championship winner, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team member

– Two-time defending Fortinet Championship winner, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team member Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner, 2019 Fortinet Championship winner

– Three-time TOUR winner, 2019 Fortinet Championship winner Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

10:39 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

– 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:38 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Akshay Batia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship) Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team member, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team member, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Sahith Theegala– 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

3:49 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Nick Hardy – TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley)

– TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley) Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Featured Groups | Friday, September 15

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:28 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Akshay Bhatia / Justin Thomas / Sahith Theegala

10:39 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Nick Hardy / Mackenzie Hughes / Cam Davis

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:38 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Max Homa / Cameron Champ / Joel Dahmen

3:49 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Kevin Kisner / Webb Simpson / Matt Kuchar

Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) September 14-15 Fortinet Championship Silverado Resort and Spa Napa, Calif. 10 a.m. October 5-6 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. 8:30 a.m. October 12-13 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas 9:30 a.m. November 16-17 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) St. Simons Island, Ga. 9:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ has presented fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com..

