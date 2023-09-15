Soccer on ESPN Platforms: FC Bayern-Leverkusen in Bundesliga’s top-two matchup; LALIGA Player of the Month Jude Bellingham; “La Peña de LALIGA” exclusive interviews, and more

FC Bayern München-Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga’s top matchup of the week

The only two teams with a perfect 3-0 record in the Bundesliga – Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern München – meet for an early season matchup between the league’s top two teams on today (Friday), beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Leverkusen is atop the league standings on goal difference – 11 goals in three matches vs. nine for FC Bayern.

The two leading goal scorers – Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface (4) and FC Bayern’s Harry Kane (3) – are new to their teams. FC Bayern’s Leroy Sane (3) is tied with Kane in goals scored.

The managers, Xabi Alonso (Leverkusen) and Thomas Tuchel (FC Bayern), are in their first starts of the season with their respective teams. Alonso took the helm at Leverkusen in October 2022. Tuchel joined FC Bayern in March.

Friday’s match marks Alonso’s return to FC Bayern’s Allianz Arena. As an FC Bayern midfielder from 2014-17, he helped lead the team to three straight Bundesliga titles and a German Cup win in 2016.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. The show will whip around key matches – SC Freiburg-Borussia Dortmund, VfL Wolfsburg-Union Berlin, FSV Mainz-VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig-FC Augsburg, and FC Koln-Hoffenheim – kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 4:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 15 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sat, Sep 16 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Köln vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. VfL Bochum vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Sep 17 9:30 a.m. FC Heidenheim vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+

*Subject to change

LALIGA: Jude Bellingham – Player of the Month, and other matchups

Jude Bellingham became the first English player named LALIGA Player of the Month (August). In his first season in Spain’s first-division football, Bellingham leads LALIGA with five goals in four matches. Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Bellingham and Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad, led by Takefusa Kubo, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Highlights:

FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal scored his first senior team goal with Spain’s national football team in a 7-1 victory last Friday against Georgia. Saturday at 3 p.m., the 16-year-old Yamal, striker Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona host Real Betis exclusively on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann leads Atlético de Madrid into Mestalla Stadium for a matchup against Valencia on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA Matchday 5 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 15 2 p.m. La Peña de LALIGA Host: Cristina Alexander ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 16 8 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Cádiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Celta Vigo vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 17 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Osasuna ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Almeria ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 a.m. Sevilla vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Sep 18 3 p.m. Granada vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive interviews with Isco and American-born Julian Araujo and more

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA with host Cristina Alexander returns today, live at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation of Rayo Vallecano vs. Alaves at 3 p.m. Reporters Gemma Soler, Moises Llorens, and analyst Alex Pareja and Eduardo Biscayart will appear on the new weekly one-hour show celebrating LALIGA and its fans. La Peña de LALIGA is available on ESPN+ via video on demand. Highlights

Exclusive interviews – Spain national football team and Real Betis midfielder Isco joins the show for a sit-down interview, and American-born defender Julian Araujo , on loan to UD Las Palmas from FC Barcelona, in a conversation with Spain-based reporter Rodrigo Faez.

joins the show for a sit-down interview, and American-born defender , on loan to UD Las Palmas from FC Barcelona, in a conversation with Spain-based reporter Rodrigo Faez. “A Pie de Campo” will focus on two Portuguese national team players – João Félix and João Cancelo – who joined FC Barcelona as its newest stars.

and – who joined FC Barcelona as its newest stars. This week’s ‘’Diarios De Bicicleta’’ with Real Sociedad’s Brais Méndez will debut on La Peña de LALIGA.

Eredivisie Matchday 5: Three American players and PSV Eindhoven host NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie

Led by the U.S. Men’s National Team triad of Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven started the season with a perfect 3-0 record before last week’s FIFA international break. Saturday at 2 p.m., PSV hosts NEC at Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, exclusively on ESPN+ – available in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 5:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Sep 16 10:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Heerenveen ESPN+ 2 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. NEC Nijmegen ESPN+ Sun, Sep 17 8:30 a.m. Twente vs. Ajax ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

