Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Matchups Between Top-Four Teams in LALIGA and Bundesliga





LALIGA’s Girona FC vs. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC, and other matchups

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid travel to Municipal de Montilivi to face Girona on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes – a matchup of the top-two teams in LALIGA on Matchday 8. Both teams have six wins out of seven matches this season.

Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Sevilla FC at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive interview with Sevilla’s Midfielder Ivan Rakitić and more

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues this week with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens and analyst Alex Pareja on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation of FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC at 3 p.m.

La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include: