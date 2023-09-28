Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Matchups Between Top-Four Teams in LALIGA and Bundesliga

- LALIGA’s No. 1 Girona vs. No. 2 Real Madrid, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Bundesliga top match of the week: No. 4 RB Leipzig vs. No. 1 FC Bayern München, Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
- Exclusive interview with Ivan Rakitić on ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA, Friday at 2 p.m.
LALIGA’s Girona FC vs. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC, and other matchups
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid travel to Municipal de Montilivi to face Girona on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes – a matchup of the top-two teams in LALIGA on Matchday 8. Both teams have six wins out of seven matches this season.
Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Sevilla FC at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.
La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive interview with Sevilla’s Midfielder Ivan Rakitić and more
ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues this week with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens and analyst Alex Pareja on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation of FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC at 3 p.m.
La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:
- Debut of this week’s edition of Diario de Bicicleta featuring Athletic Club forward Iñaki Williams, ahead of the Basque Derby on Saturday
- “A Pie de Campo”: an exclusive look at the Atletico Madrid victory against Real Madrid
- Exclusive interview with Sevilla’s Midfielder Ivan Rakitić.
-
LALIGA Matchday 6 Schedule:
Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 29 2 p.m. La Peña de LALIGA
Host: Cristina Alexander
ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 30 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Girona vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 1 8 a.m. Almería vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Alavés vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Valencia ESPN+ 3 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Cadiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
RB Leipzig vs. FC Bayern München in Bundesliga’s top matchup on Matchday 6
RB Leipzig host forward Harry Kane and FC Bayern München at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. On Friday, TSG Hoffenheim host Borussia Dortmund at PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET. The show will whip around key matches – Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 1. FC Köln vs. VfB Stuttgart, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, and VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bundesliga Matchday 6 Schedule:
Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 29 2:30 p.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sat, Sep 30 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Oct 1 9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie Matchday 7: PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar in Action
The two teams that have not dropped a point in the Eredivisie – PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar – are looking to continue their perfect league records to date. Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET, PSV hosts FC Volendam at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, and on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. ET, AZ Alkmaar hosts Fortuna Sittard at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar. Both matches are available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Eredivisie Matchday 7 Schedule:
Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Sep 30 10:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. PSV vs. FC Volendam ESPN+ 3 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. Ajax ESPN+ Sun, Oct 1 10:45 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– 30 –