Soccer on ESPN Platforms: U.S. Men’s National Team players in action before their first FIFA Match Week of the 2023-24 season; LALIGA’s Teenage Prodigy; and more

Seven U.S. Men’s National Team players called into camp this week by head coach Gregg Berhalter will be available for match action on their respective teams across three leagues – Dutch Eredivisie, the Bundesliga, and LALIGA – this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The stars: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo), and Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin).

LALIGA’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, and other matchups

Lamine Yamal was picked to start for FC Barcelona after teammate Raphinha got a red card in the team’s 2023-24 season opener. In his second straight start at Villarreal last Sunday, the 16-year-old forward was named MVP in a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory at his first back-to-back senior team starts. If selected and he scores in this Sunday’s match at Osasuna (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes), Yamal will make history as Barcelona’s youngest goal scorer.

LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player of the Month (August) Jude Bellingham leads Real Madrid as they host Getafe in the first home match of the season at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10:15 a.m. (ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Today (Friday) at 4 p.m., Almeria hosts U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

After scoring seven goals last Sunday for the first time since October 2016, Atlético de Madrid, led by 2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann, hosts Sevilla at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA Matchday 4 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 1 12:30 p.m. La Peña de LALIGA Host: Cristina Alexander ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Cádiz vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Almeria vs. Celta Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 2 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Alaves vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 3 8 a.m. Girona vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Osasuna vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: Joe Scally and Brenden Aaronson in Bundesliga action before joining U.S. Men’s National Team for FIFA Match Week games

The third edition of Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, exclusively on ESPN+, will stream on Saturday beginning at 9:20 a.m. The program will whip around to the most significant moments from five matches – Augsburg-Bochum, Leverkusen-Darmstadt, Hoffenheim-Wolfsburg, Bremen-Mainz, and Stuttgart-Freiburg – at 9:30 a.m. Highlights:

Borussia Mönchengladbach and U.S. defender Joe Scally host FC Bayern München on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

U.S. star Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin host RB Leipzig Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 3:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 1 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ Sat, Sep 2 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Darmstadt 98 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Werder Bremen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Sep 3 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie Matchday 4: USA Players Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman on PSV Eindhoven.

The three U.S. Men’s National Team players – Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman – on PSV Eindhoven’s roster lead the team at RKC Waalwjik Saturday (ESPN+, 2 p.m.) in search of three straight wins to start the season. After the match, the players will beeline to the U.S. team camp in St. Louis, Mo., for two FIFA International Match Week games.

Eredivisie Matchday 3:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Sep 2 2 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ Sun, Sep 3 6 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 8:15 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:40 a.m. Vitesse vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

*Subject to change

