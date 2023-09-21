Top Rank Presents WBO Interim Heavyweight World Championship: Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Zhang vs. Joyce will be presented live this Saturday, September 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

The main event features a heavyweight rematch between Chinese southpaw Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang and British superstar Joe Joyce.

Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) captured an Olympic silver medal for his home country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He turned pro in 2014 and compiled a 24-0-1 record before losing a controversial decision to Filip Hrgovic last August. He meets Joyce again just five months after snatching his WBO interim world title. Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) is a 2016 Olympic silver medalist who turned pro in October 2017 and won the Commonwealth title in his fourth outing. He hopes to exact revenge in his hometown this Saturday.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna.

