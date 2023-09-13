Top Rank Presents World Featherweight Championship: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez
Friday, September 15, 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Gonzalez will be presented live this Friday, September 15, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In the main event, Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez will defend his IBF featherweight world title against former two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez.
Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) earned his shot at the IBF title in 2021, dethroning Josh Warrington in his hometown of Leeds, England. In his first defense, the 30-year-old traveled to Belfast and beat Michael Conlan via fifth-round TKO with a dazzling right uppercut. He is now looking to defend his crown against Gonzalez, a division mainstay during the past several years. Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. The 29-year-old will now have his third opportunity at a world title after defeating Enrique Vivas via 10-round unanimous decision in April.
In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, rising Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas takes on Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela Jr. Since signing with Top Rank at 16, Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) has been on a rapid trajectory to super stardom. The 21-year-old will make his second 2023 appearance after a 10-round unanimous decision win over Ronald Cruz during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend in June. Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs) is a six-year pro and, at 24 years old, is coming off a third-round TKO victory against Daniel Vega in April.
The undercard will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.
Lopez vs. Gonzalez (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Title
|Platform
|Fri., Sept.15
|10:00 p.m.
|Main
|Luis Alberto Lopez (C) vs. Joet Gonzalez
|IBF Featherweight
|
ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Co-Feature
|Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr.
|Special Feature
|Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado
|6:00 p.m.
|Feature
|Robson Conceicao vs. Humberto Galindo
|ESPN+
|Undercard
|Omar Aguilar vs. Julio Luna
|Undercard
|John Rincon vs. Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera
|Undercard
|Jamaine Ortiz vs. Antonio Moran
|Undercard
|Ruben Villa vs. Brandon Valdes
|Undercard
|Tiger Johnson vs. Ricardo Quiroz