Top Rank Presents World Featherweight Championship: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez

BoxingCombat SportsESPN+

Top Rank Presents World Featherweight Championship: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez

Friday, September 15, 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Gonzalez will be presented live this Friday, September 15, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the main event, Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez will defend his IBF featherweight world title against former two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez.

Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) earned his shot at the IBF title in 2021, dethroning Josh Warrington in his hometown of Leeds, England. In his first defense, the 30-year-old traveled to Belfast and beat Michael Conlan via fifth-round TKO with a dazzling right uppercut. He is now looking to defend his crown against Gonzalez, a division mainstay during the past several years. Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. The 29-year-old will now have his third opportunity at a world title after defeating Enrique Vivas via 10-round unanimous decision in April.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, rising Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas takes on Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela Jr.  Since signing with Top Rank at 16, Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) has been on a rapid trajectory to super stardom. The 21-year-old will make his second 2023 appearance after a 10-round unanimous decision win over Ronald Cruz during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend in June. Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs) is a six-year pro and, at 24 years old, is coming off a third-round TKO victory against Daniel Vega in April.

The undercard will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel,  and Bernardo Osuna.

Digital, On Demand and Exclusive to ESPN+

ESPN.com

Out Thursday: A Look at the Rising Stars by Nick Parkinson.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram Twitter TikTok

 Lopez vs. Gonzalez (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Title Platform
Fri., Sept.15 10:00 p.m. Main Luis Alberto Lopez (C) vs. Joet Gonzalez IBF Featherweight  

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Co-Feature Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr.

 

  
Special Feature Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado

 
6:00 p.m. Feature Robson Conceicao vs. Humberto Galindo ESPN+
Undercard Omar Aguilar vs. Julio Luna

 
Undercard John Rincon vs. Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera
Undercard Jamaine Ortiz vs. Antonio Moran
Undercard Ruben Villa vs. Brandon Valdes

 
Undercard Tiger Johnson vs. Ricardo Quiroz

 

 

Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button