Top Rank Presents World Featherweight Championship: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Gonzalez will be presented live this Friday, September 15, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the main event, Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez will defend his IBF featherweight world title against former two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez.

Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) earned his shot at the IBF title in 2021, dethroning Josh Warrington in his hometown of Leeds, England. In his first defense, the 30-year-old traveled to Belfast and beat Michael Conlan via fifth-round TKO with a dazzling right uppercut. He is now looking to defend his crown against Gonzalez, a division mainstay during the past several years. Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. The 29-year-old will now have his third opportunity at a world title after defeating Enrique Vivas via 10-round unanimous decision in April.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, rising Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas takes on Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela Jr. Since signing with Top Rank at 16, Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) has been on a rapid trajectory to super stardom. The 21-year-old will make his second 2023 appearance after a 10-round unanimous decision win over Ronald Cruz during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend in June. Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs) is a six-year pro and, at 24 years old, is coming off a third-round TKO victory against Daniel Vega in April.

The undercard will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

