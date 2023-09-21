Combat SportsMMAUFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Fiziev vs. Gamrot
Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Sept. 23 on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Fiziev vs. Gamrot live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 23, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- A high stakes lightweight matchup between No. 6 ranked contender Rafael Fiziev (12-2) and No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot (22-2). Fiziev looks to break into the Top 5 and remind everyone why he is one of the best in the division. Gamrot hopes to collect a second straight win and overtake the man that currently sits one spot ahead of him in the rankings.
Co-Main Event
- Top ranked featherweight contenders Bryce Mitchell (15-2) and Dan Ige (17-6) collide in the co-main event. Mitchell returns to action for the first time in 2023 seeking another signature submission while Ige looks to keep his momentum going by adding a third consecutive win this year.
- Expert picks and best bets: Who should bettors back at UFC Fight Night?
- Dana White’s Contender Series
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 9/22
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Fiziev vs. Gamrot
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Fiziev vs. Gamrot
|ESPN+
|Sat. 9/23
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Fiziev vs. Gamrot (Prelims)
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Fiziev vs. Gamrot (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Fiziev vs. Gamrot
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
|Co-Main
|Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
|Undercard
|Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
|Undercard
|Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
|Undercard
|Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain
|4 PM
|Feature
|Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns
|Undercard
|Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
|Undercard
|Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
|Undercard
|Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
|Undercard
|Mizuki vs. Hannah Goldy
|Undercard
|Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon
-30-