UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Fiziev vs. Gamrot live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 23, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

A high stakes lightweight matchup between No. 6 ranked contender Rafael Fiziev (12-2) and No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot (22-2). Fiziev looks to break into the Top 5 and remind everyone why he is one of the best in the division. Gamrot hopes to collect a second straight win and overtake the man that currently sits one spot ahead of him in the rankings.

Co-Main Event

Top ranked featherweight contenders Bryce Mitchell (15-2) and Dan Ige (17-6) collide in the co-main event. Mitchell returns to action for the first time in 2023 seeking another signature submission while Ige looks to keep his momentum going by adding a third consecutive win this year.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 9/22 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Fiziev vs. Gamrot ESPN2 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Fiziev vs. Gamrot ESPN+ Sat. 9/23 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Fiziev vs. Gamrot (Prelims) ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Fiziev vs. Gamrot (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Fiziev vs. Gamrot

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Co-Main Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige Undercard Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Undercard Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher Undercard Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain 4 PM Feature Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns Undercard Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho Undercard Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage Undercard Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier Undercard Mizuki vs. Hannah Goldy Undercard Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

