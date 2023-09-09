US Open Men’s Championship LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Sunday, September 10

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit www.keepmynetworks.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev

Women’s Doubles Championship at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open concludes tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 10, with the Men’s Championship. The action begins with the Women’s Doubles Championship on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET followed by a US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish). The Men’s Championship will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). ESPN2 will air an encore of the Men’s Championship at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Djokovic vs. Medvedev

No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev will meet for a reprise of the 2021 US Open final, where Medvedev beat Djokovic in three sets to score his first and, thus far, only Grand Slam title. This season, 27-year-old Medvedev has five titles to his name and leads the ATP with 38 hard court wins. Djokovic, a three-time US Open winner, is trying to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major titles.

Women’s Doubles Championship

The Women’s Doubles Championship will be decided between first-time finalists Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand vs. 2020 champions Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+ All outer courts streaming live Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

