US Open Men’s Championship LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Sunday, September 10

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit www.keepmynetworks.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming.
No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev
Women’s Doubles Championship at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open concludes tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 10, with the Men’s Championship. The action begins with the Women’s Doubles Championship on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET followed by a US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish). The Men’s Championship will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). ESPN2 will air an encore of the Men’s Championship at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Djokovic vs. Medvedev
No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev will meet for a reprise of the 2021 US Open final, where Medvedev beat Djokovic in three sets to score his first and, thus far, only Grand Slam title. This season, 27-year-old Medvedev has five titles to his name and leads the ATP with 38 hard court wins. Djokovic, a three-time US Open winner, is trying to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major titles.
Women’s Doubles Championship
The Women’s Doubles Championship will be decided between first-time finalists Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand vs. 2020 champions Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva.
ESPN’s US Open Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Event
|Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10
|11 a.m. – 11p.m.
|ESPN+
|All outer courts streaming live
|Sun Sept 10
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
|8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship (Encore)
