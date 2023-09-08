US Open Women’s Championship LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Saturday, September 9

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit www.keepmynetworks.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming.

No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka

Mixed Doubles Championship on the ESPN App at 12 noon ET / 9 a.m. PT

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 9, with the Mixed Doubles Championship at noon E.T. streaming live on the ESPN App and the Women’s Championship at 4 p.m. ET live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Prior to the championship, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) will air a 30-minute preview special at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. ET.

Gauff vs. Sabalenka

No. 6 seed Coco Gauff and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who will be the new World No.1 following this tournament, will meet at Arthur Ashe Stadium Saturday afternoon, both looking to become a first-time US Open champion. They are also both first-time finalists at a US Open.

Gauff, at 19 years old, is the youngest American US Open female finalist since Serena Williams in 1999. She defeated Karolina Muchova in two sets Thursday evening. Sabalenka, 25 years old and this year’s Australian Open women’s champion, looks to add another Grand Slam title to her record. She defeated 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys in the second semifinal match after losing the first set 6-0 and will move up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first-time next week.

Mixed Doubles Championship

Beginning at 12 noon ET on the ESPN App, the Mixed Doubles Championship will be decided between Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Harri Heliovaara of Finland.

In addition to the Women’s Championship, ESPN+ coverage includes Grandstand matches and all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.

The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN’s US Open Schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+ All outer courts streaming live Sat Sept 9 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN App Mixed Doubles Championship 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

-30-

About ESPN

About ESPN+

Media Contacts:

Ardi Dwornik | 347-702-0742 | [email protected]

Christine Calcagno | 959-216-8036| [email protected]