US Open Women’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Thursday, September 7, at 7 p.m. ET

No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. No. 10 Karolina Muchova

No. 17 Madison Keys vs. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues tomorrow night, Thursday, Sept. 7, with the Women’s Semifinals. ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will present first-ball-to-last-ball action beginning at 7 p.m.ET/ 4 p.m. PT and continuing through end of play.

The first semifinal match begins with No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. No. 10 Karolina Muchova. Gauff, 19-years-old, is the first American teenager to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Serena Williams in 2001. Muchova, from the Czech Republic, broke through in 2021, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open and quarterfinals at Wimbledon, but struggled with injury through 2022. The 27-year-old is back on track this year and was a finalist at Roland Garros.

The second match features American Madison Keys and No. 2 and new World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. The 28-year-old Keys is the only woman of the semifinalists who has been to a US Open final before. She will play against 25-year-old Sabalenka and Australian Open 2023 champion. Sabalenka is hoping to advance to her first US Open final and is the first woman to reach the semifinals of all four Majors in a season since Serena in 2016.

In addition to the Women’s Semifinals, ESPN+ coverage includes Grandstand matches and all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+ All outer courts streaming live Thu Sept 7 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN , ESPN+ Women’s Semifinals: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals Fri Sept 8 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #1: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #1 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN , ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #2 Sat Sept 9 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN , ESPN+ Women’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

