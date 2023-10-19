ACC Network to Present Two Days of On-Site Coverage from ACC Women’s and Men’s Tipoff Events in Charlotte, Oct. 24-25

ACC Network will present two full days of live, on-site coverage of the ACC Women’s and Men’s Tipoff events from Charlotte, Oct. 24-25. Kelsey Riggs will host daylong Nothing But Net specials from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET both days from the ACC basketball media days at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown.

Every ACC men’s and women’s basketball coach, as well as players from all 15 member schools, and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will be interviewed on ACC Network throughout the two days.

During the ACC Women’s Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Riggs will be joined on-set by analysts Muffet McGraw, Kelly Gramlich and Ivory Latta. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Riggs will team with analysts Seth Greenberg, Joel Berry II and Luke Hancock. Both days of coverage will also feature ACC PM hosts Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum.

The ACC enters the 2023-24 women’s basketball season with five teams ranked in the AP Preseason poll, including 2023 ACC Tournament champion and Final Four participant Virginia Tech (No. 8), last year’s ACC regular season champion Notre Dame (No. 10), North Carolina (No. 16), Louisville (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 18). On the men’s side, three ACC teams are ranked in the AP Preseason poll – No. 2 Duke, No. 13 Miami – after advancing to its first Final Four, and No. 19 North Carolina.

During the upcoming season, ACC Network will feature a record 86 women’s basketball games and more than 100 men’s basketball games.

