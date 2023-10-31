Avocados From Mexico® Named Title Sponsor of 2023 Cure Bowl in Orlando

ESPN Events and Orlando Sports Foundation announce new sponsor of upcoming college football bowl game

2023 Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl to be played in Orlando, will be televised Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Avocados From Mexico®, the No. 1 selling avocado brand in the U.S., is the new title sponsor of the Cure Bowl college football game. ESPN Events, which owns and operates the game, and the Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF), which manages the game, announced the new sponsorship today. The 2023 Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl – the bowl’s ninth edition – will be played Saturday, Dec. 16 at FBC Mortgage Stadium on the campus of UCF in Orlando. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl matchup will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3. Participating teams will be from the American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt, Mid-American Conference (MAC), and Conference USA.

“We are honored to welcome Avocados From Mexico as title sponsor of the Cure Bowl as the Orlando Sports Foundation and ESPN Events continue our efforts to offer a first-class college football bowl experience in Central Florida while remaining steadfast in our mission to bring teams together to find a cure for cancer,” said Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO Alan Gooch.

“Avocados From Mexico are always good – they bring good taste, good times, and they are good for you,” said Avocados From Mexico President and CEO Alvaro Luque. “With this partnership, we also have the opportunity to do good. Avocados From Mexico has a history of partnering with organizations that are dedicated to breast cancer awareness and research, and we are proud to increase our commitment to supporting this important cause with our sponsorship of the Cure Bowl.”

In addition to its sponsorship of the Cure Bowl, Avocados from Mexico is the Official Avocado of the College Football Playoff. The brand also sponsored college football’s Tailgate Week on ESPN in October, which featured custom-branded content during game telecasts that highlighted tailgating scenes across the country.

Prior to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff of the Avocados From Mexico Annual Cure Bowl on December 16, college football fans and cancer thrivers will turn Orlando pink. At 1 p.m., a FREE pregame street fest culminates with a cancer-survivor led community march to the gates of FBC Mortgage Stadium for the game. Fans can sign up to be the first to know when general public tickets go on sale at https://www.curebowl.com/2023-ticket-presale/ For more information and survivor/thriver sign up, visit www.march2cure.org

Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

The Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl is more than a game. It is a platform to raise awareness for cancer research and recognize those that are fighting cancer or have survived cancer. Funds raised from the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl directly benefit cancer research organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Since 2015, the bowl has helped raise a collective $4.1 million dollars to benefit cancer research. To learn more, visit CureBowl.com

Orlando Sports Foundation

The Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit membership organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer research. The OSF holds several events throughout the year, including the Cure Bowl, which is an NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) college football bowl game played each December.

With the combined support of Central Floridians, loyal sports fans, and strategic partners, the OSF is further dedicated and committed to serving the challenges of cancer awareness and elimination, by invigorating the Central Florida athletic community thru its Cure All Stars events, supporting youth organizations with standards of benevolence, integrity, and moral excellence.

The OSF works with our stakeholders to involve the entire community to join us in our quest to bring teams together to find a cure for cancer. The OSF focuses on research because we all know we will have to continue to manage the problem until we solve it. We focus our efforts on cancer because it touches so many lives worldwide, cancer does not discriminate. Together, we can tackle this. Click here to donate

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, a college softball event, and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, X/Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-