Batter Up! ESPN MLB Commentator Predictions for 2023 World Series: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

ESPN Major League Baseball commentators made their predictions for the 2023 World Series – the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll vs. the Texas Rangers and Adolis García – which begins on Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN Radio will serve as national radio home of the World Series for the 26th consecutive season. Additionally, Baseball Tonight pre-game and post-game shows will surround several World Series games on ESPN2. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

ESPN MLB commentator predictions (additional comments below):

Commentator World Series Winner Games M.V.P. Nicole Briscoe, Host Texas Rangers 6 Adolis García Kevin Connors, Host Arizona Diamondbacks 6 Ketel Marte Bradford Doolittle, Reporter Texas Rangers 6 Marcus Semien Doug Glanville, Analyst Arizona Diamondbacks 7 Corbin Carroll Alden Gonzalez, Reporter Texas Rangers 6 Nathan Eovaldi Michael Kay, Host Texas Rangers 5 Corey Seager Buster Olney, Senior MLB Insider Texas Rangers 6 Corey Seager Jeff Passan, Senior MLB Insider Texas Rangers 7 Corey Seager Karl Ravech, Play-by-Play, Host Texas Rangers 7 Nathan Eovaldi Jesse Rogers, Reporter Arizona Diamondbacks 7 Corbin Carroll Xavier Scruggs, Analyst Texas Rangers 6 Corey Seager

Kevin Connors: Ketel joined us on SportsCenter following a Sunday Night Baseball game late in the season. He was the star of the game and as it customary was requested to join us for a post-game interview. We were told English was not his first language, but that he wanted to take on the challenge. Ketel crushed it, providing both insightful and thoughtful answers! In that moment I felt, if he can handle this, he’s probably not going to come up short in a big spot – and he sure hasn’t.

Jesse Rogers: Why should the D-Backs stop now? They’ve gained a lifetime of experience in one postseason and now play a team very similar to the Phillies. Texas can slug, can run a little and have some starting pitching. So did Philadelphia. Arizona will carry over what they did on the mound in the previous three rounds and win the World Series.

Xavier Scruggs: I love the fact that both of these teams possess some great young star power. Players who should be cornerstones for the organizations for years to come. Corbin Carroll, Gabby Moreno for the Diamondbacks. Josh Jung and Evan Carter for the Rangers. All will have serious impact on whether or not their team win the World Series.

