ESPN’s Monday Night Football Up 34% Year-Over-Year with More than 15.2 Million Viewers for Raiders-Lions

ESPN’s Best MNF Week 8 Game Since 2014

ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation featuring Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions (October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered more than 15.2 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and NFL+), the most-watched MNF Week 8 game in nine years (Washington at Dallas).

Overall, the audience of 15,223,000 is MNF’s second best Week 8 audience in the franchise’s ESPN history (2006 – present). Year-over-year, the Raiders-Lions game was up 34% (11.3 million for Bengals-Browns).



Monday Night Football Up 12% Year-Over-Year

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 15.5 million, up 12% inclusive of all linear games (10 games vs. 9 games), despite the Week 3 presentation of two games vs. last season’s singular game in the same week. Excluding this year’s Week 3, Monday Night Football would be up 20% year-over-year, averaging 16.5 million viewers.

In Week 3 this season, Monday Night Football had two games, with staggered kick off times on ABC and ESPN (7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.). In 2022 Week 3, Monday Night Football had Cowboys-Giants on ABC and ESPN. In both seasons’ Week 2, Monday Night Football had two games with staggered start times.



