Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: LPGA Tour Star Lexi Thompson to Make PGA TOUR Debut at Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas

Coverage starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas

Thompson to tee off at 4:19 p.m. ET

Featured Groups include defending champion Kim, last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship winner List

Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, 11-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson will make her PGA TOUR debut tomorrow, October 12, at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Live coverage of the Shriners Children’s Open begins at 10 a.m. ET , and Thompson’s Featured Group , including Kevin Roy and Trevor Werbylo , is scheduled to tee off during the Afternoon Wave at 4:19 p.m. ET .

, and , including and , is scheduled to tee off during the Afternoon Wave at . Thompson will be only the seventh woman to play in a PGA TOUR event , following LPGA Hall-of-Famers Annika Sorenstam, Shirley Spork and Babe Didrikson Zaharias (seven appearances), as well as Suzy Whaley, Brittany Lincicome and Michelle Wie West, who made eight starts on the PGA TOUR.

, following LPGA Hall-of-Famers Annika Sorenstam, Shirley Spork and Babe Didrikson Zaharias (seven appearances), as well as Suzy Whaley, Brittany Lincicome and Michelle Wie West, who made eight starts on the PGA TOUR. Featured Groups this week also include defending Shriners Children’s Open winner Tom Kim and Luke List, who won last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship in a five-way playoff.

The Shriners Children’s Open is the third of four PGA TOUR events this fall streaming on ESPN+, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage of the TOUR’s fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday. This week’s tournament field includes 64 TOUR winners, four major champions and five previous winners of the Shriners Children’s Open.

Featured Groups | Thursday, October 12

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:23 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Akshay Batia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship) J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Eric Cole – Lost in playoff to Chris Kirk at 2023 The Honda Classic

10:34 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:13 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Luke List – Won last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship in five-way playoff, two-time TOUR winner

– Won last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship in five-way playoff, two-time TOUR winner Nick Taylor – Three-time TOUR winner

– Three-time TOUR winner Tom Kim – Shriners Children’s Open defending champion, two-time TOUR winner

4:19 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Lexi Thompson – 11-time LPGA Tour winner, 2017 LPGA Vare Trophy, 2017 Race to the CME Globe, 2014 Chevron Championship winner, youngest ever to qualify for a Women’s U.S. Open at 12 years old (2007), second youngest to win an LPGA Tour event at 16 years old (2011 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic)

– 11-time LPGA Tour winner, 2017 LPGA Vare Trophy, 2017 Race to the CME Globe, 2014 Chevron Championship winner, youngest ever to qualify for a Women’s U.S. Open at 12 years old (2007), second youngest to win an LPGA Tour event at 16 years old (2011 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic) Kevin Roy – Two top 25 finishes this season

– Two top 25 finishes this season Trevor Werbylo – TOUR rookie

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Friday, determined after groups and tee times are announced following Thursday’s First Round.

Remaining Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) October 12-13 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas 10 a.m. November 16-17 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) St. Simons Island, Ga. 9:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ has presented fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com..

