Exclusively Streaming on ESPN+: Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship Film

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship film is available to stream now exclusively on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the two-hour program reliving the team’s memorable 2022-23 season and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs run features in-depth regular-season and postseason highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with key players and coaches.

In addition to on-demand streaming on ESPN+, the film will air on Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. on ESPN2 and on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Vegas Golden Knights, in just their sixth NHL season, defeated the Florida Panthers in Las Vegas in five games to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN+