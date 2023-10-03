Exclusively Streaming on ESPN+: Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship Film

ESPN+NHL

Exclusively Streaming on ESPN+: Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship Film

Photo of Olivia Coryell Olivia Coryell Follow on Twitter 40 mins ago

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship film is available to stream now exclusively on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the two-hour program reliving the team’s memorable 2022-23 season and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs run features in-depth regular-season and postseason highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with key players and coaches.

In addition to on-demand streaming on ESPN+, the film will air on Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. on ESPN2 and on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Vegas Golden Knights, in just their sixth NHL season, defeated the Florida Panthers in Las Vegas in five games to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN+

[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Olivia Coryell Olivia Coryell Follow on Twitter 40 mins ago
Photo of Olivia Coryell

Olivia Coryell

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Coryell is a communications manager focusing on ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company's leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. In her time at ESPN, Coryell has worked on communications efforts for X Games, Brand Marketing, Corporate Citizenship, esports and more. Coryell is a proud graduate of Florida State University.
Back to top button